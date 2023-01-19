DIAMOND, Mo. — In a quadrangular wrestling match Thursday Diamond and Aurora ended in a tie, 33-all, while Aurora lost to Reeds Spring 54-18 and to Adrian 75-0.
In other matches, Diamond defeated Reeds Spring 26-24, Adrian defeated Reeds Spring 60-24 and Adrian defeated Diamond 61-12.
In the Diamond-Aurora match, contested contests came in the 132-pound class, with Diamond’s Alex Stevens defeating Cody Parnell 12-9; 144—Diamond’s Cody Neal pinning Ben Numbers in 55 seconds; 150—Aurora’s Luke Miller pinning Brandon Calentine, 3:10; 215—Aurora’s Evan Boettler pinning Elias Montgomery, 1:15; and 285—Aurora’s Orran Cope defeating Marco Benavides 10-6.
