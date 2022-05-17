DIAMOND, Mo. — Diamond pitcher Madi Bentley felt like her heater was a little wild at times on Tuesday afternoon.
Her final heater was located to perfection.
The Division II Southwest Baptist signee froze Clever’s Piper Steele for a called strike three right down central as the Wildcats earned an 8-0 shutout-victory in the Class 2 state quarterfinals at Diamond High School.
Celebration ensued.
Diamond (27-3) is headed back to the Final Four for the second straight season. The Wildcats will take on No. 5 Kennett at 11 a.m. next Monday in the state semifinals at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield.
“It’s a relief,” Bentley said. “We knew we would make it. We are very confident. … Playing at our home field, we were so confident and comfortable. We are ready to go.”
“It feels so good,” Diamond coach Kelsey Parrish said. “I’m so proud of my girls. They worked hard offensively and defensively. You can tell they put in extra work. They weren’t satisfied last year. So let’s see what happens.”
The Wildcats, designated as the road team, showed why they are the top-ranked team in the state throughout the game.
Bentley set the tone not just with her arm, but her bat. She launched a high-towering two-run shot out to left field as Diamond took an early 2-0 advantage in the top of the first.
“I don’t ever go up there and try to hit a home run,” Bentley said. “It just happens. When it happened, I was like, ‘Here we go.’ I knew we were going to come in and hit the ball today.”
And then the Wildcats showed what they’re capable of on the defensive side. After Bentley allowed a two-out single in the bottom of the second, G’Anna Reavis nearly got Clever on the board.
Reavis sent a deep drive to the left field warning track, but the Wildcats’ outfielder Kabrie Parmley made an exceptional running catch to get Diamond out of the inning.
The Bluejays threatened again with two outs in the third. Kenna Wise came through with a single off Bentley and went on to swipe back-to-back bases to reach third.
But Savannah Ketcherside popped up a bunt in foul territory by home plate and catcher Grace Frazier made an all-out diving catch as the Wildcats escaped trouble once again.
“Both teams took away some really, really good hits,” Parrish said. “Defensively, both teams were pretty sound.”
Diamond struck for one in the fourth as Makayah Culbertson laced an RBI single through the left side, giving the Wildcats a 3-0 lead. One inning later, freshman Lauren Turner collected a sacrifice fly as Diamond extended its lead to four.
The Wildcats plated four more runs across in the sixth and seventh innings, highlighted by a two-run double from senior Lexy Bridges in the sixth.
Bentley collected an RBI single in the seventh, while Bridges added another run-scoring double to account for the final scoring.
That proved to be more than enough run support for Bentley, who went the distance in a three-hit shutout. The righty struck out eight batters and issued just one free pass.
“Madi did awesome,” Parrish said. “She always does. She stayed composed. She didn’t let a hit bother her. … She’s done a really good job all four years of hitting her spots. She kept working on everything, and I’m proud of her.”
Diamond’s offense tallied nine hits. Bridges went 3 for 4 with two RBI, while Bentley added a pair of hits and three runs driven in.
Frazier, who had a hit and drew two walks, stole a whopping four bases for the Wildcats. Emilee Shallenburger and Caitlyn Suhrie also had stolen bases apiece.
“I thought we were pretty aggressive on the bases,” Parrish said. “We got a few out, but that’s the gamble you take to try and go to the next step.”
That next step is the Final Four. Diamond, which finished fourth last year, has unfinished business as its just one win away from the state championship game.
“My girls just weren’t satisfied with how they ended,” Parrish said. “That has been our goal from the start. Let’s see what we can do. We have some tough teams to beat, but we are hungry. Hopefully, that will help.”
