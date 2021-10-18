Diamond staved off losses in the third and fourth sets to edge host College Heights Christian in a girls volleyball match on Monday.
The Wildcats won 25-18, 25-17, 23-25, 22-25, 16-14 in a regular season finale for the Cougars.
Addie Lawrence collected 20 kills and three blocks to lead College Heights (15-13-2), while teammate Lauren Ukena had 10 kills, 17 digs and 16 service points. Maddy Collins added 33 assists and 20 service points.
The Cougars will take the No. 1 seed into the Class 1 District 9 Tournament at Jasper on Saturday. CHC receives a bye for Thursday’s opening matches.
