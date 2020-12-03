DIAMOND, Mo. — Diamond rallied in the fourth quarter and edged McAuley Catholic 53-49 Wednesday night in a girls semifinal game of the Gem City Classic in the Wildcats’ gymnasium.
Diamond (3-0) advances to play College Heights Christian at 4 p.m. Saturday in the championship game. The Cougars (3-0) defeated Sarcoxie 54-26 in their semifinal game.
McAuley (2-1) and Sarcoxie (1-1) will decide third place on Saturday at 1.
The Warriors, trailing 28-25 at halftime, outscored Diamond 16-9 in the third quarter to take a 41-37 lead.
But the Wildcats responded with a 16-8 advantage in the final eight minutes to pull out the victory.
Freshman Taaron Drake hit three 3-point goals while scoring 20 points to lead Diamond. Grace Frazier, who had two treys, and Lexy Bridges added 16 and 11 points, respectively.
McAuley’s Kayleigh Teeter captured game honors with 23 points, and Kennedy DeRuy contributed 13 points. Teeter sank three 3-pointers while DeRuy made two.
