A team effort earned Diamond a 16-6 season-opening victory over Ash Grove one week ago in a Southwest Conference football opener.
“Our defense really rose to the occasion,” coach Mac Whitehead said. “We gave up one touchdown in the first quarter, and then for the next three quarters, our kids kind of bowed their back a little bit and came up with some big stops on third down and some big stops on fourth down. I think we held them on fourth down three or four times in the second half where they got inside the 30.”
The offense, featuring nine returning starters, certainly did its part, including one drive that consumed most of the second quarter.
“They scored, and we got the ball back near the end of the first quarter,” Whitehead said. “We went on a 21-play drive, and they got the ball back with like 1:30 left in the second quarter. During that drive we converted five third downs and a fourth down. It was a huge momentum swing going into half.”
That drive speaks volumes for the Wildcats’ veteran offensive line – seniors Ty Douglas at right tackle, Ty May at right guard and juniors Clay Callis at center, X-Zontae Foster at left guard and Alex Brown at left tackle.
“Our five starters have had to play since they were freshmen,” Whitehead said. “They’ve started a lot of games together, and they took their lumps as freshmen and sophomores. You look back at our conference, Lockwood was really good, Pierce City was really good, Sarcoxie, Marionville. Our linemen have kind of been beaten up over the past couple of years.
“This year they are veterans. They’ve had good summers in the weight room. They’ve gotten stronger physically. They are a key to a lot of our success offensively.”
The Wildcats gained almost 300 yards rushing as quarterback Hunter Schallenburger had 21 carries for 170 yards and two touchdowns and completed 4-of-7 passes for 53 yards.
“I thought Hunter played really well,” Whitehead said. “We moved Hunter to quarterback at the end of last season, and it took a little while for him to get his feet under him. But he’s had all summer to work.”
Senior tailback Landon Clement added 20 carries for almost 100 yards.
Chase Housh, senior free safety, led the defense with nine tackles.
“He did a really good job of coming downhill and making plays for us,” Whitehead said. “And Hunter had two interceptions to give us extra possessions. Hunter had a game.”
The Wildcats are 1-0 for the first time since Whitehead’s first season in 2018. They play their home opener Friday night against Pierce City, which defeated Lockwood 32-6 in an 8-man game last week. Eagles coach Brad Hocker and Whitehead were teammates at Missouri Southern in the late 1990s.
“There are two or three teams in our conference that we just haven’t been able to get over the hump since I’ve been here at Diamond,” Whitehead said. “Pierce City is one of them.
“I tell everyone ever week that our program is still relatively young compared to everybody else. Pierce City has that tradition going back a lot of years. That’s what we’re trying to build here in Diamond, that tradition of competitiveness week in and week out and stringing some (successful) years back to back to back.”
Big 8 Conference
The Big 8 plays its second week of crossover games on Friday night, and this time the East Division teams are at home.
Last week the West held a 5-2 advantage with victories by Seneca, McDonald County, Nevada, Cassville and Lamar.
Reeds Spring and Hollister were the two winners from the East.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.