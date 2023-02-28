The Diamond girls basketball season has come to a close.
The Wildcats fell to Fair Grove 62-52 on Tuesday night at Carthage High School in a Class 3 sectional game.
Diamond ended the year with a 22-6 record. It clinched the Class 3 District 12 championship on top of a 20-win season. That was the first time the program won a district title since 1986.
Despite the loss, Grace Frazier tallied a game-high 40 points to try and lead her Wildcats to victory. She hit seven triples on the way to a new career high.
Tuesday’s 40-point performance bested the junior’s 38-point outing at Pierce City in the regular season.
Fair Grove was led by sophomore Ashton Bell with 26 points and six 3-pointers. Brooke Daniels was the only other Eagle in double figures with 14.
The Eagles led the Wildcats 20-11 after the opening quarter of play. Diamond cut into that early deficit by winning the second quarter 12-10.
Fair Grove outscored Diamond by three in the second half.
