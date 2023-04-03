DIAMOND, Mo. — Diamond got all its runs in the first three innings and held on to top visiting Liberal 8-2 Monday in a girls softball game.
Emilee Shallenburger hit a solo home run to drive in three of the Wildcats’ runs, while catcher Grace Frazier drove home two more.
Diamond pounded out nine hits, while Liberal had five.
Ellaina LaNear went 2 for 4 with one RBI to lead the visitors.
Diamond will travel to Stockton for a 5 p.m. game Tuesday.
