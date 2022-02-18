When Marty Atnip took over as the girls basketball coach at Diamond, the Wildcats went through their trials and tribulations.
Diamond went winless in Atnip’s first season at the helm in 2017-18, followed by a 6-19 mark the next year and a 1-24 season two years ago.
That’s when Atnip decided to make a change in how Diamond operates — at the high school and junior high level.
And what transpired over the next two years saw the Wildcats reap the benefits of that decision. Diamond went a combined 38-14 at the varsity level, including an impressive 20-6 this season while finishing as the runner-up in the Southwest Conference with a 7-1 league mark.
Twenty-wins marks the most since 1986 for the Wildcats.
“The best decision I ever made was to go down and start coaching the junior high team,” Atnip said. “I started coaching that three years ago. Since then, we are 43-5 at the junior high level and a lot of them are now this year’s sophomores. They were 18-0 as eighth graders, and this year’s freshman were 32-0 in junior high.”
Atnip said the success stems from consistency.
“Our players are hearing the same thing over and over again,” he added. “It’s just been about the buy-in from the players, getting a chance to work at the junior high level and really build up the program from the ground up and then having the same consistency with the coaching (staff), where they know what to expect and know what the philosophy is and they can transfer that from junior high to high school. It’s the same system.”
Diamond faced some adversity early this season with a 5-3 start. You see, all-conference player Taaron Drake, was recovering from a knee injury and wasn’t at full strength.
But since Dec. 20, 2021, the Wildcats are 15-3 and closed out the regular season with four consecutive wins.
Diamond has four underclassmen in its starting lineup — 5-foot-3 sophomore point guard Grace Frazier, 5-3 sophomore guard Drake, 5-8 freshman guard Lauren Turner and 5-11 sophomore post Makaylynn Lafferty.
Two seniors — 5-10 Madison Bentley and 5-8 Lexy Bridges — rotate at the other starting spot.
Frazier is the Wildcats’ top scorer and facilitator this season, averaging 13.1 points and 6.1 assists per game. Turner is close behind, scoring at a 10.8 clip while pulling down a team-best 6.3 rebounds per contest.
Both individuals have logged five double-doubles this season.
Drake contributes seven points, two rebounds and nearly two assists per game, while Lafferty averages seven points with 5.5 rebounds and two blocks inside.
Bridges and Bentley average at or around five points for Diamond, while making an impact on the boards. Other key contributors include sophomore guard Caitlyn Suhrie, junior guard Ashlyn Daniel and freshmen Kabrie Parmley and Sara Roszell.
“The girls are unselfish and able to adapt to what the other team’s strengths are and try to take those things away,” Atnip said. “We really hang our hat defensively, trying to create turnovers into easy baskets. We try to be the most well-prepared team. We do a lot of things that takeaway options that other teams like to do.
"Offensively, we’ve really taken shape. Our experience (from) last year is paying off. They are starting to understand their roles and contributing in the way they know how within the roles and fulfilling them.”
Diamond, which hosts its district tourney, looks to make some noise in the postseason next week.
With a first-round bye as a second-seed, the Wildcats will play the winner of third-seeded Ash Grove or sixth-seeded Southwest at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 3 District 12 semifinals.
“Diamond girls basketball has had a long drought,” Atnip said. “It has been 36 years since there has been any kind of banner put on the wall. We have aspirations of bringing home that district title on our home court in front of our home fans.”
