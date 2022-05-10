MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — The biggest shortcoming for Diamond’s softball team was a lack of offense during its run to the Final Four last season.
Diamond didn’t lack any offense on Tuesday evening.
The top-seeded Wildcats knocked off Cinderella story and sixth-seeded Pierce City 15-5 in five innings in the Class 2 District 6 championship game at Mount Vernon.
Ranked No. 1 in the state, Diamond (26-3) has punched its ticket to the state tournament for the second straight year. The Wildcats will play the District 5 champion on May 17 with the site to be determined.
Diamond was in control from the onset against Pierce City. The Wildcats plated nine runs across in the first two innings before the Eagles trimmed the deficit to 9-2 in the top of the third.
But Diamond outscored Pierce City 6-3 over the next two frames to initiate the run rule.
The Wildcats boasted a whopping 16 hits (10 of which for extra bases) in the contest. Sophomore Caitlyn Suhrie put together a monster game as she went 4 for 4 with two doubles, one home run and three driven in.
The center field showed ample speed as she swiped three bases.
Freshman Lauren Turner collected two doubles, one single and one RBI. The second baseman also scored three runs, while first baseman Lexy Bridges went 2 for 4 with two RBI.
Grace Frazier and Madi Bentley added a pair of hits and RBI each. Kabrie Parmley notched a hit and drove in two.
Bentley picked up the complete-game victory. The Division II Southwest Baptist signee allowed 10 hits and finished with five strikeouts.
Mollie Beeson paced Pierce City (17-10) by going 3 for 3 with a home run and two RBI. Beeson took the loss after allowing nine runs on nine hits in 1 1/3 innings of work.
This district featured four state-ranked teams. In addition to Diamond, Mount Vernon was fourth in Class 2, while College Heights and Sarcoxie were eighth and ninth, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.