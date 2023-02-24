The Diamond Wildcats haven’t won a district championship in 37 years.
The Lamar Tigers haven’t been crowned in more than 20.
“When I took the job six years ago it was a rebuilding time,” Diamond head coach Marty Atnip said. “We set the culture and the foundation in those early years in what was expected and how we were going to prepare. Now those kids have bought into the system and we’re starting to see the fruits of our labor.”
“It’s pretty special,” Lamar head coach Derek Judd said. “I have two really good coaches, Darcy Reed and Morgan Mayberry, on the staff that I rely heavily on. They’re both excellent coaches and know the game really well. It’s been very exciting to reach it with those two and the girls. … We’re hoping to start the foundation of something and start building the program.”
Both teams will meet at 5 p.m. Saturday for the Class 3 District 12 girls championship at Diamond High School.
The second-seeded Wildcats (21-5) come in after a 16-point win over third-seeded Clever in the semifinal round. Meanwhile, Lamar (14-12) — seeded fourth — had to take down top seed Stockton 51-44.
“Last night was pretty cool,” Judd said about upsetting top-seeded Stockton. “We told them in the locker room after the game that with all the stuff we’ve been through this year with injuries, to be exactly where we told them the very first day of summer camp (they could be) with this opportunity is pretty special and that they were a special group of kids.”
“I felt like Lamar had a really good game plan against Stockton and they executed it well,” Atnip said.
Atnip believes that’s a testament to the strength of this district.
“I felt like there were four teams that on any given night could probably beat one another,” he said.
Judd, first-year head coach at Lamar, had thoughts on Diamond and their top scorer in Grace Frazier.
“The name of the game with her is containment,” Judd said. “I don’t think you can completely shut her down. She’s too talented of a player. … We have to do the best we can to keep the ball out of her hands.”
The Tigers made it here despite losing two senior leaders during the regular season. Early in the year, Phajjia Gordon went down with an ACL injury. Then, in January, Lamar was in the Mercy/Warrior Classic and saw Marcy Miller end her season with the same injury.
“It was an adjustment for us playing wise,” Judd said. “We had two very talented and athletic post players. On the fly, we had to change the way that we played. We had to change assignments for four different kids and have them play where they aren’t used to. Phajjia and Marcy were two very important players for us. It says a lot about the character of the girls and the hard work and the buy in that they’ve given us this year.”
Judd added that he and the coaching staff told the team they could win a district title if they focus and listen. He said his team has “done exactly that.”
Diamond has essentially cruised to the district title games with multiple wins by double digits. But Atnip knows that his team must come in focused because this point of the season is when top teams show just why they belong in games like this one.
“At this point of the season, cream rises to the top. So, we’re going to have to step up in key moments and make key stops,” Atnip said. “When we have four or five players in double figures, we’re tough to beat. We really are.”
Another consistent offensive threat for the Wildcats is sophomore Lauren Turner.
Lamar’s Zavrie Wiss and Ashlynn Stettler are top options since the loss of Miller and Gordon. Judd really likes what he has seen from his team in the district tournament so far.
“We have spread the ball around and when we have multiple kids getting in double digits or near double digits that makes us hard to guard,” Judd said.
Coach added that the team is 11-1 when leading after one quarter of play so a quick start is important to him. Most importantly, he wants to see the Lamar faithful show up in Diamond.
“We’re really trying to push to get a big crowd there because these girls really deserve to have people come out and see this game,” Judd said.
