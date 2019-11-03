STRAFFORD, Mo. — After knocking off two higher seeds to win the district championship four days earlier, Diamond couldn’t pull off another upset on Saturday afternoon in a Class 2 sectional meet at Strafford High School.
The host Indians swept Diamond in straight sets 25-9, 25-7 to improve their record to 31-3.
Diamond finished with an 18-14-2 season record.
Licking (31-8) won the sectional crown by winning two close matches. Licking edged Stockton 25-23, 25-21 in the first match, then rallied to defeatStrafford 14-25, 25-23, 25-20.
MILLER DEFEATED
SUMMERSVILLE, Mo. — Miller’s volleyball season ended on Saturday when the Cardinals lost to Lesterville 25-15, 25-17 in a Class 1 sectional at Summersville High School.
The Cardinals, who have just one senior in their starting lineup, had a final record of 27-4-2.
Billings (23-5-2), which lost at home to Miller during the regular season, won the four-team sectional with a pair of three-set victories. Billings rallied to beat Summersville 20-25, 25-16, 25-11 in the first round and then upended Lesterville 25-19, 26-28, 25-19 in the next round.
The sectional winners advance to next week’s state championships in Cape Girardeau.
