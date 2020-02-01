The Diamond wrestling team claimed its first team trophy in program history with a third-place finish in the People’s Bank of Seneca tournament on Saturday at Seneca.
The Wildcats had one individual champion, one runner-up, two third-place finishers and three fourth-place finishers as the team amassed 265 team points. Tournament-champion Seneca (473.5) and Blair Oaks (320.5) were the only two team to total more team points than Diamond in the 17-team event.
Jayce Taylor was Diamond’s top placer, going 7-0 with six falls and one decision. He pinned Cassville’s Logan Tolbert in the second period of the 182-pound championship match.
Kolbe Jones (132) opened the tournament with six straight wins, four via fall, before he was edged 4-2 by Blair Oaks’ Caleb Meeks in the finals.
John Odom (138) and Tyler May (220) both placed third for the Wildcats, while Cameron Addington (152), Landon Clement (160) and Ty Douglas (170) each took fourth.
Seneca accounted for seven finalists and four champions en route to its team championship. Brady Roark (106), Kendon Pollard (113), Skyleer Commons (220) and Grant Durman (285) each took first, and Brayden Thiel (113), Gabriel Commons (160) and Zane Cotton (170) second.
Cassville, placing seventh as a team with 212 points, was led by a pair of runners-up in Logan Tolbert (182) and Garrett Kritz (285).
