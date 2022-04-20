Four is the magic number for the Diamond softball team.
After finishing fourth last year in the Class 2 state tournament, the Wildcats are back to their winning ways as they have compiled a 15-2 overall record so far this spring.
Diamond entered the season ranked No. 4 in the preseason state rankings and remains in that spot as of now.
“We aren’t satisfied with being fourth,” Wildcats coach Kelsey Parrish said. “Our goal was to be better and to come out stronger this year. I knew we needed to face some more challenges, so we strengthened our schedule, that way we could see the challenges sooner than postseason to make us stronger mentally and physically.
"Our goal was to be better than we were last year, but there are some pretty good teams to face. We will see what happens.”
Back from last year’s Final Four squad is two all-state players: seniors Madi Bentley and Lexi Bridges.
A Southwest Baptist signee, Bentley is one of the top pitchers in the area once again. The righty has compiled a 7-2 record with a 2.01 ERA while striking out 113 batters and walking 16 through 55 2/3 innings.
Bentley also provides a big bat as she’s hitting .596 with a team-high 28 hits, 10 home runs and 34 runs driven in out of the cleanup spot.
Bridges, the team’s 5-hole hitter, plays first and patrols center field when Bentley is not in the circle. She’s hitting .426 while collecting 23 hits and driving in 15 runs.
Freshman Lauren Turner is also making an impact both ways. She’s hitting .481 while tallying 26 hits and has a 2.52 ERA with 74 strikeouts in 36 innings.
Catcher Grace Frazier and Caitlyn Suhrie have proven to be potent bats as both are hitting over .400 for the season. Frazier has homered twice and amassed 11 RBI, while Suhrie has launched four homers and has 16 RBI.
A sophomore, Suhrie holds a 1.07 ERA over 13 innings in the circle.
Another key contributor has been third baseman Piper Brewer, who’s hitting .378 with one home run and 16 RBI. Parrish said freshman Kambrie Parmley has made an impact with her glove, making key defensive plays in the field.
“We have a pretty talented group and we are just putting offense and defense together right now,” Parrish said. “That’s a key combination. We have more talent now than we probably ever had. That makes it exciting. We are able to change some things up.”
In the Final Four last year, one of the areas that ailed Diamond was its offense. The Wildcats have seen an encouraging uptick with their bats this season as they average nearly nine runs per game.
“Last year, I feel like we didn’t adjust very well,” Parrish said. “We faced a little bit slower pitching. Once we hit the postseason, we faced the better pitchers and we just couldn’t catch up. This year, I tried to not only find better pitchers, but to change it up.
"Next week, we have Pierce City and Sparta. They all have good pitchers. We’ll see some good, slower pitchers this week. Hopefully, being able to adjust to pitching constantly will help us.”
Diamond plays at Marionville at 5 p.m. Thursday.
