SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Diamond softball coach Kelsey Parrish has preached to her team all season long to not be satisfied with being fourth.
Coming off a fourth-place finish in the Class 2 state tournament last year, the Wildcats have officially reversed that trend.
And they did it in dramatic fashion.
Caitlyn Suhrie’s aggressive, heads up baserunning propelled Diamond to a 7-6 walk-off victory over Kennett in a semifinal contest on Monday morning at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield.
The triumph for the Wildcats (28-3) avenged a 6-2 setback to Kennett from last year’s fourth place game. Diamond, making its appearance in the state championship game, will face defending state champion Skyline at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
“It’s like a rollercoaster of emotions,” Diamond coach Kelsey Parrish said. “I’m just so proud of my girls. They had opportunities where they could have just folded and gave in to them. But they didn’t. They stayed with them. They had a little grit. They fought so hard. I’m just so proud of them.”
It was a back and forth game that featured a plethora of momentum swings. In the bottom of the seventh, Suhrie got things going for the Wildcats with a leadoff double down the left field line.
One batter later, Madi Bentley looped a flyout to left and Suhrie tagged up to third on the play. Not done showing off her aggressiveness on the base paths, the sophomore made the game’s decisive play.
Diamond’s 5-hole hitter Lexy Bridges hit a comebacker to Kennett pitcher Anelle Harris, who threw over to first.
In that moment, Suhrie took off for home and scored sliding head first as the Wildcats walked it off.
“Caitlyn’s baserunning has kind of saved us,” Parrish said. “It saved us against Mount Vernon (in the district semifinals). She’s just super aggressive all the way around. That’s just super exciting. If you give her any opportunity, she’s going to take it. I’m super proud of her.”
Early on, the Indians benefitted from a fast start. Harris got Kennett on the board with an RBI double in the top of the first, but Diamond took a 2-1 lead in the bottom half following a sacrifice fly from Bentley and Suhrie coming across on a fielding error.
The Indians tied things up when Kyra Jaco collected an RBI single in the second. Two batters later, Harris gave Kennett a 5-2 advantage with a three-run triple on a line drive to left field.
However, the Wildcats fought back in a big way. Lauren Turner led off the third with a double, while Grace Frazier worked a walk.
That set up Suhrie’s heroics again, who blasted a three-run shot out to center field as Diamond knotted the score back up.
“I felt like that set the tone,” Parrish said. “They scored one, we answered. It just kept us in the game. It finally gave the girls their nerves back."
Then in the fifth, Emma Tinnin had a sac fly as the Indians took a 6-5 lead. The Wildcats tied the game in the sixth when Turner came through in the clutch with an RBI single.
Diamond amassed nine hits in the contest. Suhrie, a center fielder, went 3 for 4 with three runs scored, while Turner had three hits and one run scored.
The Wildcats’ 2-hole hitter Frazier stole three bags, scored twice, collected a hit and drew a walk.
In the circle, Bentley earned the complete-game win. The Division II Southwest Baptist signee surrendered six earned runs on eight hits while striking out six and walking four.
Kennett (21-8) was sparked by Harris, who went 3 for 4 with four RBI. She also took the loss after allowing five earned runs on nine hits while striking out five and issuing three free passes.
“Kennett played hard,” Parrish said. “They are a really good team. It was a fun ballgame. It was probably the longest ballgame we’ve had all season. They got up, we got up. We just kept fighting and nicking at it. They were a really good team.”
The state championship game will pit two softball heavyweights. Ranked No. 3 in the state, Skyline topped Central (Park Hills) 6-4 to reach the state finals.
Diamond is the top-ranked team overall in Class 2.
“Hopefully, we just stay humble and stay aggressive offensively and defensively,” Parrish said. “We are going to look at it as one-inning at a time. We are going to try and win every inning. I’m just super proud of them. Hopefully, we can keep going.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.