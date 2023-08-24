Diamond enters the new season after a 3-7 finish to its last campaign.
In 2023, the Wildcats will welcome Matt McKee as their first-year head coach. McKee spent two seasons as the team’s defensive coordinator prior to being named head coach.
“I took this job because I enjoy the kids I coach and this community,” he said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to lead our program this season. The most important thing I want to bring is mental toughness. I want to find the toughest, hardest working kids we have and those are the ones we’ll put on the field.”
As McKee has gotten his team ready for the season he’s seen his group of seniors stand out as potential tone-setters.
Of Diamond’s nine returning starters, seven of them will be seniors and two juniors.
“I think our biggest strength is our senior leadership,” McKee said. “Most of these guys are multiple-year starters so they bring a lot of experience with them. They are also great mentors for our younger players. They will be a big part of the overall success we have this season.”
Those seniors are Landen Adams, Peyton Marbough, Kendal King, Kaleb Belcher, Cody Neal, Kadin Rodgers and Dilan Manley. Adams is slated to line up at wide receiver and safety. Marbough will be at quarterback and linebacker while King and Belcher will join him in the backfield as running backs and linebackers on defense. Neal, Rodgers and Manley are all listed as offensive linemen. Neal will line up at defensive back, Rodgers at linebacker and Manley on the defensive line.
Juniors Brayden Clement (fullback/DL) and Zach Roughton (WR/DB) are the other returning starters.
While the Wildcats return plenty of experience and leadership, they will have to fill a pretty large void on the line of scrimmage as well.
“The biggest area we need to improve on is our offensive line,” McKee said. “We graduated all five starters from last season so we are inexperienced. I believe our kids will rise to the challenge, but we have a lot work to do to get there.”
McKee will get three seniors to fill those holes this year, though.
Outside filling the void of offensive linemen, the offense will also be playing under a new style. Diamond will go from a spread-style offense to the single wing under its new head coach.
McKee’s main expectation this year is for his players to play tough and compete every play while using the run game in the single-wing offense and playing good defense.
SARCOXIE BEARS
Sarcoxie graduated 10 of its starters after a 6-4 season, including its starting quarterback, Jaron Malotte.
The Bears also lost 12 lettermen but will return eight starters and 11 lettermen. Their 2022 season started 6-0 before falling in the final three regular season games and in a postseason game.
“Last year’s group was a fun group to be around,” head coach Russell Ellis said. “They were hard working kids that had a great season. We let the last three games slip through our fingers, losing by three, two, and eight. I was proud of their hard work and commitment to our program and know that they will be successful individuals in their futures.”
Sarcoxie averaged 30.4 points per game last year while allowing just 23.5 to opponents. Known for running the ball, the Bears tallied 307 rushing yards per game and 65 through the air. Opponents were held to less than 100 passing and 185 rushing.
Ellis expects his team to be competitive again this season.
“This team has a lot of talent and an opportunity to be competitive in every game,” he said. “I look for them to make a push this season as one of the top teams in the conference. Our coaching staff has a lot of experience that will preach physicality, grit and hard work.”
On offense, the Bears will see three players returning at the running back position in seniors Garrett Smith and Antonio Benito as well as junior Noah Garrison.
Ellis noted that Garrison is one of the team’s hardest workers and has “great vision” and a “natural nose” for the football on defense. Garrison lines up at linebacker on defense.
Smith is gifted with speed, strength and athleticism to “compete with anyone” as Ellis worded it. Smith is also a linebacker on the defensive side of the ball.
With Malotte graduating, Blake Heckmaster will take over at the quarterback position for his senior campaign and Ellis didn’t hold back in praising Heckmaster.
“Blake has really developed into a solid player for us,” Ellis said. “We have had some solid players in that position (QB) the last several years and I believe he has the opportunity to be one of the best. Having Blake at QB and safety will be like having another coach on the field.”
A strength Ellis sees for the entire offense is the experience returning on the line and in the backfield.
“We return all of our backfield with the exception of our quarterback,” Ellis said. “We also return 4 out of our 5 starting linemen. The strength of this offense should be the group’s ability to work with one another and their familiarity with the scheme.”
Those four linemen are Eli Ellis (senior), Kevin Lopez (senior), Caleb Chrisman (junior) and Coleson Cobine (junior).
Hunter Price returns at wide receiver and linebacker as a senior.
“The strength of our defense will be our speed and physicality,” Ellis said. “Our linebacking corps and secondary should be the heartbeat of our defense. I look for them to tighten up our defense.”
This will be Ellis’ ninth year at the helm of the Sarcoxie program. He enters the season with a 47-35 overall record.
PIERCE CITY EAGLES
The Eagles are coming off a 5-5 season that saw them fall to Thayer in the opening round of the playoffs.
The majority of the starters and contributors of that team will return for 2023. The seniors who graduated were some key players in head coach Brad Hocker’s eyes.
“We lost some outstanding seniors and it is time for underclassmen to step up,” he said. “Some of our young kids had to play early last year and we took some lumps because of that. Those kids are hungry and ready to prove they can compete on Friday nights and not just on Monday nights. With the leadership of our upperclassmen, I believe we can be competitive in every game on our schedule.”
The 14 upperclassmen this season will be anchored by the four seniors — Jarret Dombroski, Kale Murphy, Sean O’Hara and Judah Linn. Dombroski, Murphy and O’Hara play on the line of scrimmage both offensively and defensively. Linn is a wide receiver and defensive back.
Some of the juniors returning will be Quortin Parks, Evan Salazar, Mekhi Kleiboeker, Carson Jespersen, Kyler McWilliams and Layton Mack. Parks is another WR/DB for the Eagles. Salazar, Kleiboeker and Jespersen are slated to play running back and linebacker. McWilliams will play under center on offense and out wide as a defensive back on the other side of the ball. Mack will be the kicker again after being named all-conference at the position last year. He’s also a WR/DB.
“We have size but we are going to have to work on both sides of the ball when it comes to finishing plays,” Hocker said. “Conditioning will be key. We also need to work on tackling and alignment. Our kids work hard so I expect to see improvement. Team speed must improve.”
Luke Eaton, Landen Stanphill and Cruz Ibarra are incoming freshmen that Hocker recommended keeping an eye on this year.
Hocker wants to see his team develop a work ethic that is second to none while also learning accountability.
“If we can do that, I think we will be successful. If we don’t do that, the year will be a failure,” he said.
As for on the field, Hocker thinks the improvements are pretty simple.
“We simply need to become a better blocking and tackling team and eliminate turnovers,” he added. “Our kids need to learn how to compete and finish plays. I believe we have the kids here at Pierce City to keep the program at a high level.”
The job he sees the coaching staff having to do is making sure the kids are enthused about playing football while continuing to build and coach them up.
