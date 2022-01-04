DIAMOND, Mo. — The Diamond girls basketball team raced out to 33-13 halftime lead and withstood a fourth-quarter surge to topple College Heights Christian 54-42 on Tuesday.
The Cougars held their own in the third quarter and outscored the Wildcats 16-7 in the final period but still fell short.
Diamond’s Grace Frazier topped all scorers with 17 points, while teammate Lexy Bridges added 10.
Jayli Johnson netted 16 points and Molly Long 13 to pace College Heights.
Diamond (7-3) will host East Newton at 6 p.m. Thursday.
