INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Landon Clement and Tyler May earned medals on Wednesday in the MSHSAA Class 1 Boys Wrestling Championships at Cable Dahmer Arena.
Ty Douglas also went 1-2 for the day, giving coach Bill Gray’s Wildcats 34 points, good for a share of 18th place in the team standings.
Clement, who had one loss entering the tournament, received a first-round bye and then wrestled three extremely close matches to finish in third place in the 182-pound weight class.
First he won a decision in a tiebreaker over Jakson Wimberly of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic in the quarterfinals, but he lost 1-0 in the semifinals to once-beaten Wade Stanton of Mid-Buchanan.
Clement bounced back in the third-place match and won 3-2 in the ultimate tiebreaker over Christopher Bryant of Missouri Military Academy. Clement ends the season with a 37-2 record.
At 220 pounds, May finished with a 34-7 record after splitting four matches decided by fall.
He pinned Jamian Golden of New Madrid County Central at 2:31 in the first round and Fisher Nixdorf of Penney at 4:55 in the quarterfinals.
But May lost by fall to Jonah Frank of Carrolton midway through the second period in the semifinals and to Caleb Johnson of Trenton with 39 seconds left in their third-place match.
Douglas, 195-pounder, pinned Nolyn Richards of Palmyra at 1:15 in the first round before being pinned by Ryker Pluymell of Richmond at 3:05 in the quarterfinals and Garrett Pair of Lawson in the first minute of their second-round wrestleback.
Douglas ends the season with a 30-9 record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.