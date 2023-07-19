Earlier this month, the National High School Coaches Association released its winners for the Academic All-American awards.
Athletes are recognized by the NHSCA for their efforts in the classroom as well as their accomplishments in athletics. The awards are given to multiple athletes across all prep level sports.
Diamond’s Caitlyn Suhrie and Carl Junction’s Logan Jones were named second-team Academic All-Americans. Suhrie earned her award for softball and Jones was named in volleyball.
Suhrie was nominated by her head softball coach Kelsey Parrish.
Jones was nominated by CJ volleyball coach Cheryl Sharples along with Kylie Scott and Karissa Chase, who received honorable mention.
This is a national honor as athletes all over the country are nominated by their coaches to be recognized for their performances in their respective sports combined with academic excellence.
Parrish spoke on Wednesday about what it means to her for athletes to be honored by the NHSCA as an Academic All-American.
“It’s one of those awards that, as a coach, you’re extremely proud of,” Parrish said. “As coaches, at the high school level, our main job is basically to be role models for these girls. ... I think (the award) shows next-level success. She’s not only been successful on the field but also in the classroom.”
Parrish noted that this is Diamond’s first All-American during her 10 years at the school.
Suhrie had a 4.0 GPA in her junior year, a big part of how the NHSCA decides on which athletes are honored. Parrish recalls also having to send in a class rank and maybe an ACT score along with statistics from that season. Suhrie was first in her class last year for GPA.
“It’s an accomplishment not very many get,” Parrish added about the award.
She also noted that there are plenty of athletes entered and to be included anywhere on the list is “huge.”
Coach hopes that this type of recognition could impact other Wildcats moving forward.
“I think it sets the bar pretty high and tells the kids that there’s a lot more out there for recognition than just what they can accomplish on the athletic side,” Parrish said. “And that what they do before practice every day truly matters.”
Diamond has an annual goal in the softball program to make sure academics are a priority. The team was even honored two years ago for being the top academic team in the state.
Kristy Jones, mother of Logan Jones, who also was the assistant volleyball coach at Carl Junction and school counselor, praised her daughter as someone who took both her academics and athletics seriously and was able to balance.
Jones had a 4.0 her senior year and was CJ valedictorian. She is attending the University of Arkansas where she playing volleyball for the Razorbacks.
“I think we’re doing pretty well,” Logan said of the practices. “I’m loving it.”
