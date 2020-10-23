Riverton and St. Mary’s Colgan decide the Class 2A District 1 championship tonight at 7 at Hutchinson Field in Pittsburg.
The host Panthers and Rams are the last two undefeated teams in the district at 3-0 and 2-0, respectively. With schedules altered all season by the coronavirus, the KSHSAA has announced district champions will be determined by winning percentages.
Both teams are 4-2 for the season, and both are riding three-game winning streaks.
The Rams rolled past Neodesha 52-0, Erie 64-28 and Uniontown 28-8 before last week’s home game against Fredonia was canceled because of COVID-19 issues at Fredonia.
Colgan’s streak also spans four weeks, beginning with a 41-13 decision at Fredonia on Sept. 25. After a canceled game against Southeast, the Panthers decked Neodesha 52-14 and Erie 47-0.
Another title showdown is in Class 3A District 1 where Columbus (7-0, 4-0 3A-1) travels to Caney Valley (6-1, 3-1).
The Titans are looking to reach eight victories for the second straight year and complete their first undefeated regular season since 2015. They allowed 12 points or less in their first five games, and they have scored at least 36 points in their last four games.
Caney Valley has scored at least 32 points in every game this season except for a 20-0 home loss to Galena on Oct. 2. The Bullpups could create a tie for the district title by knocking off the Titans, and Galena would make it a three-way tie with a victory over Baxter Springs.
Should that happen, then the average point differential (maximum plus or minus 21 points in each game) would determine the district champion, and the runner-up would be decided by the head-to-head meeting. Entering this week, Columbus has a 19.0 point average, Galena 11.3 and Caney Valley 9.5.
SOUTHWEST MISSOURI
The Big 8 Conference West Division has a tight battle for the conference lead in the final week of the season.
Cassville (6-2, 4-1 Big 8 West) has the best winning percentage in league play, followed by Lamar (6-1, 3-1) and McDonald County (4-3, 2-1). McDonald County visits Cassville tonight while Lamar entertains East Newton (1-6, 1-3).
In the other half of the Big 8, Rogersville (6-2, 4-0) has clinched the division title before playing tonight at Reeds Spring (2-6, 1-3). The Wildcats, who won a total of three games in the previous two years, are having their first winning season since going 14-1 and winning the state championship in 2011.
Big 8 East second-place Aurora (6-2, 3-2) is another surprise team. The Houn’ Dawgs play host to Nevada (5-3) in the league’s final crossover game.
Marionville (8-0, 6-0 Southwest Conference) goes for an umblemished regular season tonight at Miller (1-6, 1-4).
