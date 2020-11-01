NEOSHO, Mo. — Favored Neosho and Webb City won their semifinal matches on Saturday afternoon in the Class 3 District 12 boys soccer tournament.
The top-seeded Wildcats blanked Carl Junction 8-0, and the Cardinals downed McDonald County 5-2.
The Wildcats (17-1) and Cardinals (8-15) decide the district championship at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Class 2 District 4
AURORA, Mo. — Action also began in the Class 2 district, and the host Houn' Dawgs nipped Cassville 4-3 after a penalty-kick shootout.
The fourth-seeded Dawgs (7-7) advance to play top-seeded Rogersville (17-5) in a semifinal match at 5 p.m. Monday. The second semifinal pairs No. 2 Monett (14-7) against No. 3 Greenwood (8-5). The championship is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Class 4 District 12
REPUBLIC, Mo. — Joplin and Carthage open their postseason play tonight.
The Eagles (8-13) begin the tournament against top-seeded Nixa (13-9) at 5, and second-seeded Carthage (18-4) meets Republic (11-9) in the second semifinal at 7.
The winners advance to the championship game at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Class 1 District 6
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — College Heights Christian travels east to open the postseason at the Killian Sports Complex.
The fourth-seeded Cougars (3-9) face Richland (0-8) in the first round at 3:30 p.m. today. The winner advances to a semifinal match against No. 1 New Covenant (13-4) at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The other semifinal, also at 3:30 Tuesday, pits No. 2 Laquey (12-8) against No. 3 Fair Grove (4-11-1). The championship round is at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.