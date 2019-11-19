Diverse offense sparks Cardinals early in district title game

Diversity on offense allowed the Webb City Cardinals to build a comfortable lead en route to a 37-14 win over Bolivar on Friday night in the Class 4 District 6 championship game at Cardinal Stadium.
Keeping the Liberator defense off-balance from the start, the Cardinals mixed the run and the pass well in the opening half to take a 23-0 advantage into halftime.
In the first half, Webb City recorded 288 yards of offense, with 186 on the ground and 102 through the air. Of the 32 offensive plays ran in the first two quarters, Webb City ran the ball 24 times and threw it eight times.
“We’re pleased with our offense,” Webb City coach John Roderique said. “We mixed things up early, and that helped out. That’s one thing with our offense ... you have to be able to do a lot of different things. That’s a talented football team over there. To come out and play the way we did, I’m just really proud of our guys.”
The Cardinals were able to pull off a number of big plays in the opening half, including a 53-yard touchdown pass from Kade Hicks to Mekhi Garrard, a 75-yard touchdown sprint by Devrin Weathers and a 58-yard run by Terrell Kabala that set up a score.
“Our offense was able to put together some quick strikes early on and that was the difference,” Roderique said. “Those plays sparked us and gave us confidence.”
DEFENSE GETS THE JOB DONE
While the Cardinals were clicking on all cylinders offensively, the team’s defense gave up virtually nothing on the other side of the ball in the first two frames.
The Liberators were limited to 50 yards of offense and just three first downs in the first half.
The Cardinals were able to contain Bolivar’s prolific passing game, as the visitors completed just 4-of-17 first-half passes for 42 yards. Shane Noel and Cale McCallister had interceptions for the Cardinals.
Bolivar ran nine times for just 8 yards in the first half, and the visitors had to punt five times.
Keep in mind the previously unbeaten Liberators were averaging 48 points per game this season.
MEKHI MAKES CATCHES
A junior wide receiver, Garrard definitely made his presence felt in Friday’s district title game.
The 6-foot, 160-pound Garrard caught four passes for 109 yards and two scores.
Garrard routinely makes leaping catches for the Cardinals.
“With Mekhi, you can just throw it up, and he’ll make a play,” Hicks said. “He’s going to compete for the ball every time when you put it up there.”
After his 53-yard score in the first quarter, Garrard hauled in an 18-yard touchdown pass in the third period.
“What a night for him,” Roderique said of Garrard. “He made some terrific catches.”
WHAT’S NEXT?
Webb City (11-1) travels to Camdenton (12-0) at 7 p.m. Friday night in a Class 4 quarterfinal.
