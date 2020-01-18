Following their second straight loss and third in four games, the Tennessee Titans went into their Week 7 home game against the San Diego, excuse me, LA Chargers staring at a crossroads with a 2-4 record.
Second-year head coach Mike Vrabel decided to make a change at quarterback, inserting Miami Dolphins castoff Ryan Tannehill into the starting role and replacing former No. 2-overall pick Marcus Mariota.
For a franchise looking like it might have a selection near the top of the draft board, it turned out to be a move that saved the Titans’ season.
Tennessee closed out the regular season winning seven of its final 10 games to earn the sixth seed in the AFC playoff picture. What might surprise you is how the Titans transformed into a completely different team with Tannehill under center.
Over the first six games of the season, the Titans were the fourth-worst scoring team in the NFL, averaging 16.4 points per game. With Tannehill at the helm, Tennessee vaulted up the offensive leaderboard by averaging 31.4 points per game, second best in the league. More impressively, Tennessee averaged more than two yards per offensive play and nearly three more yards per passing attempt at 8.3 yards, which was the best in the NFL in that time.
Heading into the playoffs, all the talk was about Tannehill and the passing offense, which was aided by the emergence of former Ole Miss wide receiver and second-round pick AJ Brown, who came on strong once the change at QB was made to finish in talks for rookie of the year after finishing with 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns. Though, it wasn’t the passing game that led the offensive charge for Tennessee, it was running back Derrick Henry, who shouldered the load to the tune of 34 carries for 182 yards and a touchdown in the win over the New England Patriots in the Wild Card round and doubled down with a 30-carry, 195-yard rushing performance in the win against the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional round.
It would be understandable for Chiefs fans to think this game should be a cakewalk into the Super Bowl, but I would caution looking past Tennessee.
Aside from the fact that Andy Reid is just 1-8 versus Tennessee in his career, the Titans seem to have the Chiefs’ number in recent memory. Tennessee rallied from a 21-3 deficit to beat Kansas City 22-21 two years ago in the postseason in Alex Smith’s final season with the Chiefs. The Titans also got the better of the Chiefs as recently as Week 10 of the this season, 35-32, in Patrick Mahomes’ return from injury.
The blueprint for the Titans to beat the Chiefs this time around will look much like it did earlier this season. Henry — who rushed for 188 yards and two scores, including a 68-yard touchdown run — will have to get into a rhythm early and force Kansas City to stack the box to stop him, limiting the number of possessions for Mahomes and the Chiefs’ electric offense in the process. Once Kansas City starts dropping safeties down to support the run, expect Tannehill to take play-action shots downfield to Brown, Corey Davis and Kalif Raymond, with Adam Humphries and Jonnu Smith working the short, over-the-middle routes as safety valves.
The key for Kansas City will be to get out to a sizable lead early, don’t turn the ball over and play well in the red zone on both offense and defense. Tennessee’s defense will give up plenty of yards, but it thrives on forcing turnovers and forcing field goals instead of allowing touchdowns. Offensively, the Titans, without a reliable kicker, have not attempted a field goal in four games, but that hasn’t hurt them because of how efficient they are inside the opposing 20-yard line. Tennessee, which was the best touchdown scoring team in the red zone during the regular season by a wide margin, has scored a touchdown every time they entered the red zone this postseason.
As for a prediction, I would’ve probably given the edge to the Chiefs until Kansas City defensive end Frank Clark decided to pull an Earl Thomas and say this about Henry leading up to the matchup: “He’s not hard to hit,” Clark said during an interview with NFL Network’s James Palmer. “He’s just a big guy. 240, 245, 250, honestly he should be running harder at his weight and at his size. I don’t see no difficulty in tackling him.”
Titans 35, Chiefs 31
Lucas Davis is a sports reporter of The Joplin Globe and can be reached at ldavis@joplinglobe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @sportsbyLD.
