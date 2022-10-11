WEBB CITY, Mo. — Nevaeh Dodson had everything working.
The righty faced just two over the minimum as second-seeded McDonald County blanked seventh-seeded Monett 2-0 on Tuesday in the Class 4 District 7 quarterfinals at Webb City softball field.
Dodson, allowing just two hits in the complete-game win, racked up 13 punchouts. She went the distance on 93 pitches.
The junior also got it done with the bat. She led off the bottom of the first with a solo home run and the Mustangs tacked on an insurance run in the third to help secure the win.
McDonald County plays third-seeded Webb City, a 7-0 winner over Bolivar, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the district semifinals.
