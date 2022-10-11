Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.