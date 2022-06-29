Webb City High School didn’t have to look far for a new coach to lead its baseball program.
The person stood right there in the dugout.
Andrew Doennig has been elevated to head coach after working as an assistant for the last nine years. Doennig succeeded Flave Darnell, who stepped down after last season to take on an administrative role at Webb City.
“It’s really, really exciting for me,” said Doennig, who also works as an assistant football coach at the school. “I’m going into my 10th year, and I have been around a few different head coaches. It’s a really exciting opportunity for me to leave my mark on our baseball program.”
The immediate transition to his new job has been fast and furious, Doennig said. But it was made smoother working alongside Darnell, who amassed over 300 wins in a 22-year coaching career that included stops at both Carl Junction and Webb City.
“The great thing was Coach Darnell really told and showed me a lot of things about being a head coach and what we have to do,” Doennig said. “He let me be around and help with some of those things. I had an idea, but you never really know what it’s like until you get the job and everything falls on your shoulders. It’s been fast. It’s kind of been furious. There is going to be a learning curve with things I’ve got to do, but it’s been okay.
“I’ve got a lot of great people around me. Coach Darnell, Coach (John) Roderique and Mr. (Jeff) Wilkie. They are here to answer any questions I’ve got. It has been pretty good.”
The Cardinals are set to return a talented nucleus of players from a 19-16 team that won a district championship and fell to eventual state champion Platte County in the state quarterfinals.
“We are getting a lot of those kids back,” Doennig said. “We are going to have to replace a few kids that were pretty integral parts of our program. We feel pretty good about some of the kids we have coming back. Obviously, some seniors now that played JV last year, seeing if they can step up and play at the varsity level.
“We feel really good about our sophomore class. Collectively, they are a big class. Top to bottom, they are pretty good."
A right-handed pitcher, Doennig lettered all four years during his playing career at Monett. He played for renowned coach Warren Turner at Missouri Southern for another four years while he has coached several area American Legion teams (Cassville, Carl Junction, Willard and Webb City) and assists with Webb City’s 18-and-under summer league team.
Doennig grew up in a baseball family. His grandfather, Kermit Luebber, played minor league baseball and coached at MSSU with Turner.
Doennig’s uncle, Steve Luebber, pitched in all or part of five seasons in the big leagues between 1971 and 1981. The longtime Kansas City Royals minor league pitching coach is currently working at High-A Quad Cities.
“I have been blessed to be around great coaches,” Doennig said. “I can call my uncle at the drop of a hat to ask a question. Obviously growing up, I spent some time with him. I played football for Alan Spencer at (Monett). In college, I played baseball for Coach Turner. Then you come to Webb City and you are coaching football for Coach Rod. Coach Darnell and I coached for several years together. It’s been amazing when you look at it, talk about it. I’ve been very fortunate to be around these guys."
Doennig reiterated how excited he is for the next chapter of his coaching career.
“I’m unbelievably thankful to our administration for giving me a chance at this job,” Doennig said. “I think it’s one of the best jobs in the area. Our facilities are phenomenal. It’s unbelievable the support this town gives from little league to high school for sports and baseball. I’m in a fortunate place, and I’m glad to be here.”
