I’m a baseball guy through and through.
I always have been.
Growing up in a household that loved baseball, it was easy to fall in love with playing the game on the diamond.
But playing the organized game on the gridiron, that’s something I was never able to experience.
Ironically enough, football itself is what kept me from ever playing the game competitively.
As a second grader, I was playing football on the playground during recess.
I was playing quarterback for my team at the time. On one play I wasn’t able to find an open receiver, and, as little boys do, we were breaking the rules of no tackle football on the playground.
I was sacked.
I got up from the hit just fine. My hip was sore, though. So, my friend — the one who sacked me — and I checked it out.
And there was a nasty purple-colored bruise covering my entire hip.
That day on the playground led to the discovery of a blood disorder I have. It also led to me being held out of football until I was cleared in the 8th grade. But even as an 8th grader, my mom wasn’t comfortable letting me go out and take any chances of another serious injury.
So, I never got to be one of the “boys of fall.”
I never put the pads on. I never got to lower my shoulder and tackle someone moving full speed. I never got to run in a touchdown, come up with an interception or fumble recovery; I never got to stare an opponent down at the line of scrimmage right before going one-on-one with them for a big play.
I had always wished I could play football. I’ve always been a sports geek and truly loved all sports. I got to play basketball and baseball. I’ve had that feeling of spring/summer coming and been excited to get the bat and glove back out. I’ve seen winter rolling around and been anxious to lace up the Nike’s again to play on the hardwood.
I never felt that fall breeze through the facemask of my helmet on a Friday night — or even early Monday morning at practice.
So for me, my excitement for football season was always a little different. Every school year, I would prepare for college football season to roll around.
My dad was always a big Oklahoma Sooners football fan. As a young boy, I chose the Denver Broncos as my favorite NFL team. And that was football season for me. Being excited to see my teams on TV was my boys-of-fall feeling.
I’m not upset with the way it happened. Do I wish I’d have been able to play? Absolutely. But I know it wasn’t exactly safe for me, especially as a young boy with a smaller stature.
I’m sure that brotherhood on the football field isn’t much different than that of the baseball field or basketball court, but it’s the idea of being able to have that same bond in all three sports.
Being able to be there for your boys when they take a big hit. To pick them up off the field, pat them on the back and tell them they’ll get it on the next play. To be able to give that chest-bump celebration after connecting with your best friend for a big touchdown play. To clog up a running lane and drop a running back in the backfield on a third-and-short play.
I’m always excited for football season to roll around so I can watch my Sooners and Broncos on TV, but it’s nothing compared to that feeling I had every time I ran out to second base to begin a game or center court for the tip. I wish I knew what that feeling was like on the football field.
Football is a game I’ll always love. But I know my love for it is vastly different than the love a lot of you who were able to play feel.
Don’t take being part of the boys of fall for granted.
Do me a favor this Friday night, and every Friday night moving forward. Embrace the brotherhood and cherish being able to line up next your boys on that field.
If you are a part of a brotherhood on the gridiron, or once were a part of one, share your experiences with me. Maybe share with me how it was different from baseball, basketball or another sport you played.
I’d love to hear what makes/made being part of that brotherhood special to you.
