ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Dordt College pulled away in the second half and defeated Ozark Christian 94-72 Saturday afternoon in men's basketball action.
Dordt (3-1) led 43-36 at halftime and outscored the Ambassadors 51-36 in the second half. Marcus Winterfeld tallied 19 points off the bench to lead four players in double figures for Dordt.
Nicholas Sarin paced the Ambassadors (0-2) with 15 points in 17 minutes off the bench. He was 5-of-13 from the floor and 5-of-5 at the foul line.
Miles Dressler netted 14 points and David Stinson had 10 for OCC, which shot 45 percent from the floor (35-of-78), 31 percent from distance (10-of-32) and 70 percent (14-of-20) at the foul line.
The Ambassadors play an exhibition game Tuesday night at Southwest Baptist.
