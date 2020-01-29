MOBERLY, Mo. — Bryce Dowell continued to let it fly from beyond the 3-point arc, and it paid off for the Moberly Area women’s basketball team in a 108-70 triumph over Crowder College in Region 16 play on Wednesday.
Dowell finished with eight made treys and a game-high 25 points as Moberly delivered the Lady ‘Roughers (12-11, 1-4 Region 16) their second consecutive loss in league play.
Crowder was put in a 36-8 hole in the first quarter and trailed 52-31 at intermission.
To go along with Dowell’s 25-point performance, Moberly had four other double-digit scorers in Kaysie Newson, DeAnna Wilson, Chatori Tyler and Kayla Langley, who finished with 17, 19, 10 and 10 points, respectively.
Fiona Wilson and Makayla White paced the Crowder offense with 18 and 13 points, respectively. Wilson also led the team in rebounds with five.
The Lady ‘Roughers plays host to National Park on Saturday at 1.
