CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — It’s a full day of volleyball Saturday at Carl Junction High School as the Bulldogs host their annual CJ Classic.
Sixteen teams have been divided into four pools, and action begins at 8:30 a.m. in four gymnasiums — two at the high school, one at the junior high school and the fifth-sixth grade gymnasium.
The top two finishers from each pool advance to the Gold Bracket that will determine the tournament champion. Four teams will be placed in both the Silver Bracket (places 9 through 12) and Bronze Bracket (places 13 through 16).
Bracket play will begin as soon as all pool play is complete, which will be approximately 1 p.m. Tournament officials estimate the championship match will start around 4:30 p.m. for the Gold Bracket.
Pool assignments:
Red Pool (high school gymnasium) — Carl Junction Red, Pittsburg, Hollister and Neosho;
Black Pool (high school gymnasium) — Rogers, Hillcrest, Joplin and West Plains;
White Pool (junior high gymnasium) — Webb City, Rogers Heritage, Aurora and Carl Junction Black;
Gray Pool (5th-6th grade gymnasium) — Springfield Central, Carthage, McDonald County and Nevada.
Pool Play Match Schedules
8:30 a.m. matches: CJ Red-Hollister, Rogers-Joplin, Webb City-Aurora and Central-McDonald County.
9:15: Pittsburg-Neosho, Hillcrest-West Plains, Heritage-CJ Black and Carthage-Nevada.
10:00: CJ Red-Neosho, Rogers-West Plains, Webb City-CJ Black and Central-Nevada.
10:45: Pittsburg-Hollister, Hillcrest-Joplin, Heritage-Aurora and Carthage-McDonald County.
11:30: Hollister-Neosho, Joplin-West Plains, Aurora-CJ Black and McDonald County-Nevada.
12:15 p.m: CJ Red-Pittsburg, Rogers-Hillcrest, Webb City-Heritage and Central-Carthage.
