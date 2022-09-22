CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — It’s a full day of volleyball Saturday at Carl Junction High School as the Bulldogs host their annual CJ Classic.
Eighteen teams have been divided into four pools, and action begins at 8:30 a.m. in four gymnasiums — two at the high school, one at the junior high school and the fifth-sixth grade gymnasium.
The top two finishers from each pool advance to the Gold Bracket that will determine the tournament champion. Four teams will be placed in both the Silver Bracket (places 9 through 12) and Bronze Bracket (places 13 through 16).
Bracket play will begin as soon as all pool play is complete, which will be approximately 4 p.m. Tournament officials estimate the finals matches will start around 6 for the Bronze Bracket and 7 for the Silver and Gold Brackets.
