WICHITA, Kan. — Alaycia Harris of Pittsburg finished in third place in the triple jump in the Class 5A girls meet at the KSHSAA Track and Field Championships on Thursday at Wichita State's Cessna Stadium.
Harris posted a mark of 36 feet, 8 inches, to earn six points for the Purple Dragons. She finished behind two St. Thomas Aquinas jumpers — Paris Bond (37-9.50) and Lydia Micek (37-2.75).
The start of the meet was delayed four hours by weather until beginning at noon.
The Class 4A and 3A meets are scheduled for Friday, starting at 8 a.m. The Class 2A and 1A meets are on Saturday.
