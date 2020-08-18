For the second time in the span of a week, the Pittsburg High School team football is scrambling to fill a new open week in its 2020 schedule.
The Greater Wichita Athletic League announced Tuesday it will limit fall sports to league-only competition for each of its nine member schools to limit the spread of COVID-19. That includes Wichita South, which was slated to play against Pittsburg in a Week 5 matchup on Oct. 2.
Pittsburg football coach Tom Nickelson said his school’s athletics director is already working on finding another opponent to fill the vacant week.
“Our athletics director (Jeff Staley) is putting in overtime — that’s for sure,” Nickelson said. “But as frustrating as it gets, at least we’re still getting to play. So we’ll do whatever we can. Right now, we’re planning on playing a full schedule. It’s going to be a week-to-week thing, and this won’t be the last time it happens. You just hope you have time to find that next game in case somebody has a (COVID-19) spike and has to cancel a game. You just hope there’s enough days to get a new opponent.
“We are working on filling (the open date in Week 5). We have feelers out, and we’ve had a couple schools contact us back. We’re just trying to work out the details of home, away, that type of stuff. There are a lot of schools in the same boat.”
Last week, Pittsburg’s Week 7 opponent, Kansas City Wyandotte, had to back out of its matchup with the Purple Dragons because of a decision made by the Kansas City Kansas League to cancel its fall sports for 2020. It took just hours for Pittsburg to find a new opponent — Turner High School in Kansas City — to fill that open date.
“I think we managed to fill that game in just six hours, but it’s still a fluid situation,” Nickelson said. “Right now it’s Turner, which is also in Wyandotte County. But if they shut down like the other KC-area schools, we potentially have Spring Hill and Atchison on the hook.”
The Purple Dragons, for now, are scheduled to kick off their season at home against Labette County on Sept. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.