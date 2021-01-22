Big scoring performances by Ozark Christian College's Miles Dressler and Kamryn Gentry led the Ambassadors to a doubleheader sweep over Central Christian Bible on Friday night at the Ambassadors' gymnasium.
Dressler poured in 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Ambassadors defeated Central Christian 92-82. Dressler hit 14-of-20 field goals and 3-of-4 free throws in 35 minutes.
Three more players reached double figures for OCC, which led 49-41 at halftime. Brett Campbell sank 9-of-14 fielders while scoring 24 points, followed by Caleb Brown with 12 and Tyler Alarid with 10.
Alarid also flirted with a triple-double as he also collected nine rebounds, 12 assists and three steals in 38 minutes.
Trey Black's 23 points led five players in double figures for Central Christian Bible. He also had 11 rebounds.
The Ambassadors are back in action at 3 p.m. today at Ecclesia in Springdale, Arkansas.
OCC WOMEN WIN 58-56
Gentry registered a monstrous double-double for the Ambassadors — 28 points and 27 rebounds while playing all 40 minutes.
Gentry was 9-of-16 from the floor and 10-of-12 at the foul line, and her rebounds were evenly split — 13 off the offensive glass and 14 defensive.
Maddison Schaper added 13 points for the Ambassadors, who trailed 35-32 at halftime and 46-45 after three quarters before holding a 13-10 advantage in the final 10 minutes.
Lauren Mills had 21 points and Kimberlee Fowler 15 for Central Christian Bible.
The visitors shot 37% from the field to OCC's 35%, but the Ambassadors held an advantage at the foul line, converting 12-of-14 charities to Central Christian Bible's 3-of-6.
The OCC women play Tuesday night at Randall in Moore, Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.