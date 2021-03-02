Miles Dressler poured in 35 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to spark Ozark Christian College past Carolina Christian 86-71 on Tuesday night in an opening-round game of the ACCA men's basketball tournament at the Ambassadors' gymnasium.
The tournament, which has 12 men's teams and 10 women's teams, began on Tuesday and runs through the championship games on Saturday night.
Both OCC teams will be in action today.
The Ozark Christian women's team is seeded fourth and plays Dallas Christian at 6.
The next game at 7:45 matches the OCC men against top-seeded University of Los Angeles College of Divinity.
Dressler hit 11 of 16 field goals, 4 of 6 3-pointers and 9 of 13 free throws for his 35 points in just 28 minutes.
Tyler Alarid added 19 points for the Ambassadors, who led 38-32 at halftime. Caleb Brown claimed 19 rebounds and blocked three shots for OCC.
Johnathan Cunningham topped Carolina Christian with 20 points and 10 boards, followed by Tremel Jackson with 18 points and Edward Stoneham Jr. with 11 points.
