SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Drury didn't look far to find its next women's basketball coach.
Amy Eagan, who was a first-year assistant with the Lady Panthers last season, was promoted to head coach on Monday. She replaces Molly Miller, who left last week to become head coach at Division I Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.
Eagan helped the Panthers to a 32-0 record and a No. 1 national ranking in NCAA Division II throughout the year. Drury went 20-0 to win its fourth consecutive Great Lakes Valley Conference title.
"I want to thank Drury University President Dr. Cloyd, director of athletics Corey Bray, and the Board of Trustees for this amazing opportunity," Eagan said in a release. "Words cannot express my sincere gratitude and excitement to lead this storied program into the future. I am blessed to become a part of the rich tradition of the Drury Lady Panther basketball program.
"Getting to know the players, boosters and the Drury community this past year is why I am thankful to make this program my home. I am committed to ensuring that these young women are champions on and off the court. I also want to give a very special thank you to Molly Miller for what she has done for this program and myself. She will always be a part of us as her legacy in this program will carry on."
MIAA basketball fans remember Eagan as a former player and coach at Truman State.
She was the Bulldogs' coach for six seasons, compiling a record of 111-62 for the most victories and highest winning percentage (.642) in program history. In the 2018-19 season Truman State was 23-8, 13-5 in the GLVC and earned an NCAA Tournament spot. It was the best finish in the program's 46-year history.
Eagan had a stellar playing career at Truman State. She was a four-time all-MIAA selection and still ranks fourth on the Bulldogs all-time scoring list with 1,527 points. Eagan is the program's career leader in assists (529), steals (328), steals per game (3.3), free throws made (483) and free throws attempted (704). She set Truman State's single-game scoring record with 46 points against Southern Indiana during the 1998-99 season and was named an honorable mention All-American year.
Miller gave Eagan a strong endorsement.
"Amy Eagan is a perfect fit to become the next head coach of the Drury University Lady Panthers," said Miller. "Her winning record as a player and a former head coach is impressive. Her work ethic and loyalty are unmatched, and her outstanding character sets the bar high. She carries herself with class and poise, and I was so proud to have her by my side last year. I am thrilled coach Eagan will be taking the helm at Drury, and I sincerely wish her the best of luck. The Drury women's basketball program is in great hands, and this alum couldn't be happier."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.