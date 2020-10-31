GALENA, Kan. — Frontenac quarterback Collin McCartney has had an eventful season.
The junior missed the first two games of the year due to an appendectomy and not long after he had to go into quarantine. So not only did McCartney miss out on practice, but he also couldn’t watch the Raiders’ first game of the season in-person against Columbus on Sept. 4.
“That first game I had to watch from home, and it sucked,” McCartney said. “But what I could do is go outside and work with my brother, play catch and do some footwork stuff. I had to make sure I stayed in shape, and I did some running, kept working out. I couldn’t go to school because of quarantine and corona.
“So, I just worked out at my friend’s house and kept in shape that way.”
Fast forward a month and a half later, McCartney put Frontenac on his back, lifting the Raiders past Galena 25-7 in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs on Friday night. The dual-threat quarterback excelled on the ground and through the air, accounting for 314 of his team’s 353 yards of total offense.
McCartney completed 12 of 16 passes for 154 yards and threw for one touchdown. He scampered for 160 yards on 25 carries and found paydirt twice.
“He definitely is a great runner, and he has improved so much passing,” Frontenac coach Mark Smith said. “He threw with a lot of confidence. He was throwing on time tonight. Receivers made plays. When we have that balance, they can’t load the box on him. It makes our offense a lot better.”
McCartney said he’s always been a dual-threat quarterback, but he refused to take all the credit.
“I usually rely on my teammates. and they help me out a lot,” McCartney said. “If we play as a team, we will get it done.”
Both teams opened the game with a pair of drives that stalled out. The Raiders showed signs of some offense after picking up two first downs on its third drive, but the drive stalled out near midfield.
That set up a punt, which Frontenac’s Gustavo Herrera recovered off a fumble and put the Raiders in Galena territory, culminating in a seven-yard touchdown run from McCartney for a 7-0 lead.
In the second quarter, McCartney hooked up with Mario Menghini on a 22-yard touchdown pass to hand Frontenac (5-4) a 12-0 lead.
But with 57 seconds left in the first half, Galena ran six plays for 61 yards, keyed by a 48-yard run from Deacon Henson to put the Bulldogs in the red zone. Quarterback Brett Sarwinski got Galena on the board after scoring from one yard out on a keeper.
But the Bulldogs couldn’t muster any offense the rest of the night, allowing Frontenac to expand its lead in the fourth quarter as McCartney and Menghini scored on short runs.
“We knew Galena didn’t have a lot of depth,” Smith said. “They play so hard. Coach (Beau) Sarwinski does a tremendous job. I thought we kept fighting and finished a few drives there in the second half and got a little confidence. Our defense was terrific. That gave us great field position. It was a great team win.”
Galena finished with a 6-2 record.
“I’m really proud of our kids,” Coach Sarwinski said. “They really came out and competed. They battled adversity all season long. We really wanted good things to happen to our seniors tonight. Frontenac is a good football team. I expect them to go a long way. They have a good shot at going to the state championship. I feel like they have the kids to do it.
“I’m proud of our kids. We fought, we clawed. We had a couple of penalties, a couple of mistakes with special teams. That is the difference in these big games.”
Menghini had four catches for 72 yards and a touchdown for the Raiders. Landon Dean hauled in five catches for 52 yards, and Storm Niegsch had six carries for 22 yards.
For Galena, Brett Sarwinski completed 6 of 17 passes for 33 yards. Henson finished with 85 yards rushing on nine attempts.
Frontenac advances to the second round and plays at Burlington next Friday at 7 p.m.
Frontenac25Galena7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.