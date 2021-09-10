CARTHAGE, Mo. — Sydnee Dudolski put together a career night as Carthage toppled Pittsburg (Kan.) 3-1 on Thursday.
The Tigers (6-5) won thanks to set scores of 25-14, 23-25, 25-19 and 25-15.
A senior, Dudolski posted a career-high 28 kills to lead Carthage. It marked the fourth straight game she's registered 10 or more kills in a game and the seventh time overall this season.
Dudolski also contributed three blocks and five digs.
Grace Pickering added 11 kills and two blocks, while Tasha Schrader had nine kills and three digs. Sophie Shannon chipped in five kills while Riann Schwartz had three and four aces.
Tess Schrader led the team with 15 digs and Raven Probert handed out a team-high 54 assists.
Carthage hosts Cassville at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
