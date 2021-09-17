Carthage volleyball player Sydnee Dudolski and Riverton football player Derek Larison have been named the Joplin Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending on Sept. 11.
Sydnee Dudolski
Dudolski led the way for the Tigers last week as a senior outside hitter with 41 kills during their two matches. Those 41 kills would help lead the team to a 2-0 week. She added to those 41 kills by tallying four aces and three blocks as well.
“(Sydnee) is very versatile and very smart,” head coach Bradyn Webb said. “We’ve talked about she’s never going to be the tallest, but she can be the smartest. ... She has a very good volleyball IQ.”
Carthage (7-5) has won five straight games and is being pushed by Dudolski’s leadership. The senior hitter has collected 132 kills through 12 matches this season for an average of 11 kills per match.
She has also recorded 10 or more kills in four straight matches and has done so a total of seven times this season.
“(Sydnee) watches tons of film on opponents we are getting ready to play,” Webb said. “She recognizes their weaknesses to be able to put a ball away against them.”
Dudolski’s leadership can be seen beyond the court and watching film, too.
“Sydnee is a very vocal leader,” Webb said. “She has stepped up and done that this year, and we needed that.”
Derek Larison
Larison is a senior running back and middle linebacker for the Riverton Rams. Larison was impacting the game on both sides of the ball last week when the Rams played the Quapaw (Okla.) Wildcats.
Not just both sides of the ball, but in the special teams game as well.
Larison ran for 126 yards on an average of eight yards per carry. He found paydirt on three separate occasions for the Rams as well, scoring on carries of 52, 21, and 20 yards.
The senior came up with 10 unassisted tackles at the linebacker position and recorded his fourth touchdown of the night with an interception returned for a touchdown.
Larison kicked two extra points for the Rams and punted the ball that evening for an average of 42 yards per punt.
“Derek is our team captain and one of best players I have coached in my 50 years as a football coach,” Riverton football coach Johnny Mallatt said. “No one works harder in the weight room. He shows great character at all times on and off the field.”
