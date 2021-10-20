CARTHAGE, Mo. — Sydnee Dudolski put together a monster performance in Carthage's regular season finale on Tuesday night.
The senior six-rotation player slammed 22 kills and came up with 20 digs to power the Tigers (17-13-1) to a 3-1 victory over Webb City at home.
Individual set scores were 27-29, 25-21, 25-23 and 25-19.
Grace Pickering and Mia De la Pena added 11 kills for Carthage, while Sophie Shannon had seven.
Raven Probert handed out a team-high 47 assists. Olivia and Ava Bourgault had 14 and 13 digs, respectively.
Webb City falls to 17-12-1 on the season.
Top-seeded Carthage plays the winner of fourth-seeded Raymore-Peculiar or fifth-seeded Neosho at 4 p.m. Saturday in a Class 5 District 12 semifinal matchup at Joplin.
Second-seeded Webb City plays third-seeded Nevada at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in a semifinal contest in Carl Junction.
