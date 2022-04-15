Joplin's Jennalee Dunn and McDonald County's Levi Helm have been named the Globe's prep athletes of the week for the week ending April 9.
Jennalee Dunn
The senior runner has now claimed all Joplin High School records for distance running with her performance last Saturday.
The only school record Dunn hadn't set before the Bill Summa Invitational at William Chrisman last weekend was the 3200-meter.
With an 11:21.07 time, she bested the 20-year-old record by three seconds. The former record-holder was 2002 graduate Kelly O'Toole. The school record-time was good enough for a personal record as well.
"This was a big deal for (Jennalee). It was the only one of the distance records she didn't have at our school," Joplin distance coach Dustin Dixon said.
Dixon mentioned Dunn falling a part near the end of the race. Due to getting out to a strong start, she lost some of her steam in the back end of the run.
"Truthfully, she can be a lot faster. I think she can run it in under 11," Dixon said.
On Friday, Dunn was the one-mile champ in an event hosted by Pittsburg State.
Dunn looks to zone in on a different record in each of the next three weeks of the season.
"We only have Jennalee for the next six weeks so we're going to try to make the best of it," Dixon said.
Dunn has signed to run cross country and track at Cornell University next season. Dunn is also the valedictorian of this year's senior class at Joplin.
"She's just really dedicated on the course and inside the classroom to be successful both places," Dixon said.
Levi Helm
On April 5, Helm tossed a gem en route to McDonald County's 2-1 win over Class 5 state-ranked Webb City.
The senior pitcher finished the game with four strikeouts on 88 pitches and allowed zero earned runs across a complete-game performance.
"(Levi) was throwing his best two pitches for strikes and he commanded them really well," McDonald County coach Kevin Burgi said. "He did a really good job working out of a couple jams and continuing to fill up the zone and having faith in his defense. Obviously with 88 pitches he pitched to contact really well."
Helm was also getting it done at the plate all week. Against Webb City, he finished 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs on a walk-off single. On Thursday, Helm finished 2 for 3 with two singles against Jay (Okla.). Then he grabbed two more hits on Friday against Providence Academy in four at-bats.
Both hits were singles.
The veteran leader helped McDonald County go 4-1 last week with wins over Webb City, Jay, Providence Academy and Parkview. After adding wins over Lamar and Monett this week, the Mustangs have improved their season record to 12-4.
"Talking about moving forward, all those things he does for us are really good ... and anything he provides for us helps us win, but he's a really, really good leader," Burgi said. "He, one, leads by example, but, two, is really, really good about holding his teammates accountable and those guys respect him."
