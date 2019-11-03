Jennalee Dunn is definitely peaking at the right time of the season.
The Joplin High School sophomore turned in her best performance of the fall campaign at the Class 4 Sectional 3 cross country meet on Saturday morning at Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course on the Missouri Southern campus.
Dunn placed 30th with a new personal best time of 19 minutes, 47 seconds, securing a trip to next week’s state meet in Columbia.
“I really didn’t see this coming,” Dunn said of advancing to state. “I thought I started out too fast and then people were passing me. I just tried to hold on until the end. But I PR’d by almost 50 seconds, so I’m happy. And I’m just really happy I made it through to state.”
Dunn was 11th at last week’s district meet in Peculiar in 20:36. She crushed her previous personal best time this week.
“Jennalee ran out of her mind today,” Joplin coach Dustin Dixon said. “And two weeks ago her PR was 21:20. I’m really proud of her.”
The top four teams and the top 30 individuals qualified for state.
Dunn was one of four local qualifiers from the girls meet.
Carthage senior Jenari Lopez finished ninth overall with a time of 18:57. Jazuri Lopez of Carthage was unable to advance after finishing 46th.
Carthage coach Andy Youngworth noted both girls ran new personal best times.
“We got three of four qualified today and that’s what I thought could happen,” Youngworth said, including his two qualifiers on the boys side. “I’m really happy for our two guys and for Jenari.”
Jenari Lopez also advanced to state last year.
Webb City had two individual qualifiers, as junior Mileah Metcalf finished 22nd in 19:35 and sophomore Riley Hawkins placed 24th in 19:37.
“Mileah ran a great race and I’m really proud of her,” Cardinals coach Dustin Miller said. “Riley didn’t run her best, but she did enough to make it through.”
Hawkins will compete at state for a second straight year.
Kickapoo freshman Klarie Brown was the sectional champion with a time of 18:16 and Raymore-Peculiar’s Marissa Dick, a Pittsburg State recruit, was the runner-up in 18:21.
The top four teams were Lee’s Summit West (32), West Plains (63), St. Teresa’s Academy (87) and Kickapoo (101).
A number of local runners fell short of qualifying.
Webb City’s Alexia Jimenez was 34th and teammate Hally Philpot was 41st. Neosho’s Jayden Adams was 60th.
Joplin’s Katie Gray was 36th in 20:19, while JHS freshmen Mairi Beranek (20:46) and Sage Mitchell (20:50) were 49th and 50th, respectively. All three finished with personal best times in their final outings of the season.
Dixon noted he was proud of both teams.
“We had eight kids (boys and girls) run today and seven of them PR’d,” Dixon said. “We’re really pleased. And we ran so well last week, I didn’t know what to expect. It’s hard to do that in two straight weeks. It was a good day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.