Cross country runners Jennalee Dunn of Joplin and Mariques Strickland of Carthage have been named the Globe's high school athletes of the week for the week ending Oct. 24.
JENNALEE DUNN
Dunn, a junior, finished second in the Central Ozark Conference cross country meet on Oct. 20 and helped Joplin win its first conference cross country championship in school history.
"Jennalee is a talented young lady, but she's worked really hard," Joplin coach Dustin Dixon said. "She came to us as a sophomore last year from Thomas Jefferson. She had had some success at the Class 1 level, but we had talked about it was going to be a pretty substantial change moving from one of the smallest schools in the state to one of the largest schools in the state.
"She's adjusted so well. She's done everything we've asked of her. She has put in a lot of time in the weight room to strengthen her body physically so that she can withstand the rigors of training that we have asked of her. She's a great teammate, a great friend to her teammates. There's nothing bad that we can say about Jennalee. She's been fantastic for us."
Dunn had another second-place finish on Saturday in the Class 5 district meet to qualify for next weekend's state meet.
MARIQUES STRICKLAND
Strickland, a junior, placed second in the Central Ozark Conference cross country meet on Oct. 20 in Nixa.
"Probably the No. 1 thing is he's a fierce competitor," Tigers coach Andy Youngworth said. "I think you could say that for any athlete, but it really is for him. He had a good sophomore year, qualified for state. But he missed his whole track season, and just like every other kid who missed that season — a young kid especially who hasn't had a lot of race experience — he's still learning how to race and how to push through that.
"The breakthrough that he had at the COC to get him to that spot where he beat some really good kids, he's learning how to push through that ceiling of comfort into can I push it a little bit more versus kind of pulling back. If he continues to use push through that, he's going to have a good rest of the cross country season and use that as a springboard into a track season."
Strickland qualified for next weekend's state cross country meet in Columbia by placing ninth in the Class 5 district meet.
