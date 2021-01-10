PITTSBURG, Kan. — Bobby Arthur-Williams Jr. shot Pittsburg State to an early lead, and Martin Vogts single-handedly almost doubled an eight-point halftime lead in the first three minutes of the second half to spark Pittsburg State past Missouri Southern 83-67 Saturday afternoon in an MIAA men’s basketball game at John Lance Arena.
Arthur-Williams and Vogts combined for 48 points as the Gorillas (5-4) beat the Lions (4-4) for the second time in the last 11 meetings and the first time at home in five years.
Vogts, 6-foot-1 junior guard, doubled his season average with a season-best 26 points, hitting 8-of-14 field goals, 5-of-8 free throws and 5-of-5 free throws. Arthur-Williams, 6-7 graduate transfer, tallied 22 points — eight above his average — on 8 of 11 firing from the field and 5 of 8 at the line. Both also grabbed eight rebounds as the Gorillas outrebounded the Lions 38-32.
Cam Martin, the Lions’ 6-9 senior center, captured game honors with 33 points — his third consecutive 30-point game — and moved into sixth place on the Lions’ career scoring list with 1,672 points, passing Skyler Bowlin (1,664) and Marquis Addison (1,667). Martin made 9 of 18 field goals, 3 of 8 treys and 12 of 21 free throws. All three 3s came in the first half when he scored 15 points, and his first 2-point goal came just over two minutes into the second half.
Martin also grabbed 11 rebounds and moved into fifth place with 665 career rebounds, passing Keane Thomann and Kinzer Lambert (655 apiece).
Freshman point guard Keryn Collins added 14 points for the Lions in his first career start. Kyle Younge and Yagi Selcuk were next with five points each.
The Gorillas shot 52% from the field (28 of 54) to the Lions’ 41% (22 of 54). Both teams struggled at the foul line with almost identical numbers — 19-of-31 for the Lions, 19 of 30 for the Gorillas. The Gorillas handed out 20 assists to the Lions’ 9, and the Lions had more turnovers (16-13), leading to a 19-10 advantage in points off turnovers for the Gorillas.
“We couldn’t make any shots, and then I felt like they were playing against a dummy defense out on the floor,” Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. “We weren’t taking them out of anything. They were getting anything they wanted offensively. We had some possessions where we turned the ball over, offensive fouls. I thought we did a great job of getting started; we couldn’t last.”
“I thought we did a good job of attacking the basket and getting to the free-throw line,” Gorillas coach Kim Anderson said. “We executed better than we have in a while. We were able to do a good job on the boards. It was a good win for us. Any time you can beat Southern, it’s a good win.”
Arthur-Williams hit two 15-footers and a baseline jumper in a two-minute stretch to turn a 6-5 deficit into an 11-8 PSU lead.
Later in a three-minute span, Martin nailed two treys sandwiched around a Collins three-point play on a drive to the goal for a 17-13 Lions lead. But the Gorillas responded with two Ryan Pippins free throws, a Zach Burch bucket from the foul line and a 3 from Quentin Hardrict Jr., who had 10 points and five assists, to put the Gorillas ahead to stay 20-17 with 9:11 left in the half.
Stan Scott’s dunk and Martin’s two charities pulled the Lions within 26-24, but in the last six minutes of the half, Arthur-Williams again provided the spark with a trey from the right corner, two free throws and a mid-range jumper as the Gorillas took a 40-32 halftime lead.
“We did some things to get (Arthur-Williams) some shots, and he made them,” Anderson said. “I thought later in the game in the second half, we got him on the post, he faced up and attacked and got fouled. He’s improved in his free throw shooting.”
Vogts dominated the start of the second half with a three-point play, a drive down the lane for a layup and a 3 from the top of the circle to make it 48-34 with 17:15 left, and the Lions got within single digits only one time the rest of the way.
“He’s a guy who can light it up,” Anderson said. “I thought he played really well. He’s a heck of a competitor. We needed somebody to get that lead up from eight, and he did it.”
“I thought for the most part everybody’s effort was decent. I didn’t think we were very smart,” Boschee said. “We fouled way too much. You need all five guys being locked in on the defensive end, and we didn’t have that the whole game. We have to roll our sleeves up and get back to work. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We’d been good in practice. At some point you have to transfer what you do in practice over here to the game. When the lights shine, you have to do the same things we emphasize in practice. At the start of the game I thought we did a pretty good job of it. We stopped playing.”
