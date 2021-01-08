JASPER, Mo. — While she may not intimidate in stature, Alexis Durman more than makes up for it with her transcendent range from beyond the arc.
Jasper’s all-time 3-point goal leader provided a glimpse of how far she can stretch out opposing defenses, connecting from NBA range twice to help the Eagles (5-7) upend Thomas Jefferson (0-6) 60-29 on Friday night at Jasper High School.
“That’s not unusual — she does that most games,” Jasper coach Kent Anderegg said with a laugh.
The senior’s first NBA-level triple came with 42 seconds left in the first quarter. She caught a pass from Addy Primm on the far left wing at the volleyball line and pulled up and caught nothing but nylon.
And here’s the kicker — Durman was fouled on the play and hit her only attempt at the free throw line to give the Eagles a 16-6 advantage. She hit her final 3 from virtually the same exact spot with 30 ticks left in the first half to help stretch Jasper’s lead to 32-12 at halftime.
Durman scored 17 of her game-high 21 points in the first half, finishing with nine field goals.
“Alexis is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever coached,” Anderegg said. “She goes beyond practice. She puts in extra time at home taking extra shots. I’m very proud of her.”
In the third quarter, the Eagles continued to increase their lead. After Alivia Beard hit a corner trey to cut Thomas Jefferson’s deficit to 32-15, Jasper went on a 14-0 run that spanned from 6:45 to 3:04 capped by a layup from Olivia Moss to make it 46-15.
Prim then banked in a 3 from the top of the key to increase the lead to 49-20 and Mercadez Scott hit a wide-open jumper off an inbounds pass for a 51-20 advantage.
“It was a solid team effort,” Anderegg said. “I was really happy having multiple players scoring points. I think we had multiple players hit 3s. We’ve had a lot of close games, so it was nice to get a little bit of a margin to work with.” It was a solid team effort all the way around.”
Thomas Jefferson coach Dan Rogers was pleased with his team’s overall effort.
“We started off pretty good, but then we got into a lull from the middle of the first quarter all the way until halftime,” Rogers said. “We kind of didn’t play as hard, but we picked it up in the second half. I was happy with our effort. The girls’ played strong in the second half. They had a good effort.”
Primm finished with 14 points, with 12 of those coming off triples. Baylee Jeffries chipped in 10 points while Scott added nine.
“Our last two games we have played really solid,” Anderegg said. “I feel really good about the direction we’re going in right now. Some good things are starting to happen for us.”
Beard hit four 3s to pace the Cavaliers with 14 points, while Sydney Stamps added seven.
“Alivia is the heart and soul of this team right now,” Rogers said. “I can tell she plays hard all the time. I appreciate her. We just need everybody else to jump on board.”
Jasper resumes play in the Golden City Tournament. The Eagles draw Bronaugh in the first round at 5 p.m. Monday.
Thomas Jefferson hosts Lighthouse Christian at 6 Monday.
