The Neosho girls basketball program has a new face at the helm.
Daniel Durst has been hired as the Wildcats’ new coach, the school board approved on Monday night. He replaces Ryan Madison, who resigned following the season but will stay on at Neosho as a Spanish teacher.
“I’m really excited,” Durst said. “I have been coaching for about nine years now. I have been a head coach before, but this is probably the biggest scale where I have been a coach at. So, it’s an exciting time. I really enjoy coaching. I really enjoy working with the kids. I’m excited to step into the role.”
Most recently Durst served as an assistant under Madison, spending the 2021-22 campaign leading the freshman team.
“When Coach Madison stepped down, I thought about it quite a bit,” Durst said. “Basically, I have been here with the girls. I wanted to make it a smoother transition for them. I threw my name in the ring and interviewed for it. They ended up hiring me the next week. It was a pretty quick turnaround."
He has previous stints as a head coach at Dadeville and Fair Play. Durst was the girls coach at Dadeville for five years and stepped in as the boys coach at Fair Play for half a season when Darin Archer had to step down due to COVID-19 issues.
Durst’s basketball philosophy is centered around defense.
“I’m super big on leadership, building leaders,” he said. “I’m big on communication. I’m very defensive-oriented. I think you can win games with good defense. That’s where I focus a lot of my attention.”
Durst inherits a Neosho program that posted an 8-19 overall record last season. The Wildcats are set to graduate only two seniors and return a large group of juniors that received significant varsity time this past winter
That’s something the new coach is excited about.
“We have got almost everyone back,” Durst said. “We will gain Baylie Bowers back, who tore her ACL in softball. We have an incoming freshman class that should help us in the next few years. Some of them may see some varsity time just with how our team makeup looks like. We’ve got talented girls. It’s just putting it all together.
“I’m really excited for this opportunity. My goal here is to try and build up this Neosho girls program as much as we can. I would like to see them become consistently competitive within our conference in the years to come.”
