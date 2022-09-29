Reflecting Wednesday on last week’s 49-35 loss to Nixa, Joplin football coach Curtis Jasper found positives and negatives from a game that featured significant Central Ozark Conference and district implications.
But the big picture was abundantly clear for Jasper’s Eagles.
“There’s a lot of things we have to get better at,” Jasper said.
And Joplin (4-1) looks to right the ship in Week 6 as it plays host to Republic (3-2) on Friday night. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. from Junge Field.
The Tigers have won two straight since dropping two of three to open the 2022 campaign. Republic, averaging 40.6 points per game and allowing 34.8 ppg, has notched wins over Neosho (63-48) and Willard (49-22) in that span.
Junior quarterback Wyatt Woods anchors the Tigers’ offense. He’s accumulated a team-high 483 yards on the ground in 58 attempts with eight touchdowns, while completing 21 of 41 passes for 382 yards with five TD passes.
Senior rusher Connor Sandridge has run the ball 67 times for 470 yards and tallied five TDs. Senior Gunner Ellison and junior Kanon Krol have added nearly a combined 584 yards rushing with four TDs apiece.
Junior James Rexroat leads the receiving corps with 11 catches for 254 yards and three TDs.
“They are physical. That’s one thing Coach (Ryan) Cornelson brought whenever he came to Republic: a more physical brand,” Jasper said. “Offensively, they are in a triple-option based offense. They are doing a little more offensively as far as formations. Their quarterback is athletic. They don’t throw a lot, but he’s shown he can throw. They have a good receiver, who does a really nice job. They have three talented backs. They are physical up front. They will be a big challenge for us this week defensively.”
Junior linebacker Kendall Curbow leads Republic’s defense with 54 tackles.
“Defensively, they run a lot of man and blitz, which we haven’t seen. We have a big challenge ahead of us,” Jasper said.
For Joplin, junior QB Hobbs Gooch has completed 59 of 92 passes this season for 994 yards. He has 13 TD passes and four interceptions.
Senior Terrance Gibson and sophomore Davin Thomas have 17 receptions each for over 350 yards. Thomas has six TDs, while Gibson has four.
Junior rusher Quin Renfro leads the ground attack with 524 yards in 82 attempts. He has three TDs.
Senior linebacker Draven VanGilder, averaging 16 tackles per game, has a team-high 80 stops on the season.
“We know we have to focus on this challenge and can’t look at the conference or district standings,” Jasper said. “We have to get better this week. That’s as simple as it gets, but we have to focus on each practice and get better today. Maybe that’s what led to some of our struggles last week. Maybe our vision wasn't as now as it needed to be.”
