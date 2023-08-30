Joplin plays host to Willard Thursday night due to a shortage of referees in Week 2 of the Missouri high school football season.
Both teams opened the 2023 season with victories. The Eagles went on the road and defeated Branson 35-14. The Tigers hosted Neosho and held on for a 28-21 win.
As head coach Curtis Jasper looks ahead to this contest with Willard, he noticed a few negative plays and penalties that he wants to see his team correct from Week 1.
"We got off to a good start and scored on the first drive but then I felt like we stalled on a few drives there in the second quarter," he said.
Joplin led just 14-7 at halftime last week but used three scores in the second half — two from Davin Thomas — to pull away for a 21-point win. Willard saw somewhat of the opposite as it jumped out to a 14-0 lead and was forced to fend off the Wildcats for its one-score win.
"In the first quarter we executed better than we had in a long time," Willard head coach Frank Tristan said. "We hadn't won in the regular season in two years. They felt great and I was happy for them."
In trying to prepare his bunch for Joplin, Tristan notices one problem — it has to do with the size of Dontrell Holt and Whit Hafer.
"We don't have anything that can even simulate what they've got," Tristan said about the size of Hafer and Holt. "It will be a formidable task to say the least."
Holt is listed at 6-foot-9, 295 pounds on the offensive line while Hafer is 6-7, 245 pounds at tight end. Both are Division I commits in the Big 12 and SEC conferences, respectively.
Coach Tristan is making sure his players remain positive saying that he believes they are ready for this game Thursday night. He noted that the game could have looked different last week as his guys made some mistakes after the 14-0 start.
"We had a good film practice and we showed them that we could have been a lot better than what we were on Friday," Tristan said. "I always say that winning is the deodorant that covers up a lot of things that stink. And I think they believe that they were better than what the scores showed."
Jasper believes that Willard's quarterback, Russell Roweton is what makes their offense click. As he prepares his team for the Tigers he will be focusing on him. Roweton is a threat whether he is throwing or running the ball.
He added that Willard's defense is strong up the middle with tough middle linebackers and safeties.
"Defensively, we're going to have to be sound in our approach," Jasper said. "They can run and they can pass so we will have to be able to defend both. ... It's kind of a chess match on both sides of the ball. You're talking about two teams that I think pride themselves on being able to do both."
Joplin was led offensively by various players last week. Hobbs Gooch finished the night with 273 yards passing on 16 completions and 27 attempts. His completion percentage was 59% for the game and he had one score through the air.
Gooch's top receiver last Friday was Thomas who pulled in four catches for 116 yards and a touchdown. Thomas also ran the ball twice on sweep plays, both going for touchdowns and a total of 16 yards. Aidan Sampson caught four more passes for 55 yards. Jett Beal added one reception for 28 yards.
In the running game, Quin Renfro led the team with 13 carries and 108 yards while crossing the goal line twice. Renfro also caught a pass for 16 yards.
Defensively, Johnny Williams did a little of everything. The senior linebacker finished with 10 total tackles — seven solo. He had a tackle for loss, a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble.
Forcing fumbles is something the Eagles did three times against Branson, twice inside the five-yard-line. Collis Jones forced one of those fumbles as well.
"Those are things our defense works on, on a daily basis," Jasper said. "That was good to see. That our hard work we do on all those drills, we were able to use and apply during the game."
Andrew Snider totaled eight tackles from the linebacker position and six were solo tackles. Garren Berry finished with seven tackles and forced the third fumble that Joplin punched out.
Josiah Hazlewood tallied five tackles and the team's lone sack.
