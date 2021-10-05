NEOSHO, Mo. — Nine continues to be the Joplin softball team's magic number.
In the ninth inning on Tuesday afternoon, the Eagles (15-13) tallied seven unanswered runs en route to a 12-5 victory over Neosho to pick up its second straight win in nine innings of play.
Libby Munn broke the 5-5 tie with an RBI double, while Maria Loum stretched it to a 8-5 lead with a two-run single. After Loum scored on a fielding error by the pitcher, Izzy Yust and Abby Lowery collected back-to-back RBI doubles to account for the game's final scoring.
Joplin's bats were sizzling with 18 hits in the contest. After belting a go-ahead two-run home run on Monday, Lowery went 5-for-6 (three doubles) with two runs scored against the Wildcats.
Madisyn Tracy slugged her second home run in as many days, a solo shot. Loum and Munn went a combined 4-for-10 with five runs driven in.
Jill McDaniel notched the victory in the circle after allowing five runs on 13 hits in her second straight nine-inning performance. The righty struck out seven batters.
Chloe Patterson suffered the loss for Neosho (11-10) despite allowing seven runs (three earned) in four innings of work. Becklynn Garrett paced the Wildcats with three hits.
Joplin entertains Waynesville on Thursday to wrap up regular season play while Neosho finishes out the regular season at Seneca on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.