CARTHAGE, Mo — Longtime volleyball coach Staci Saunders ended her tenure at Joplin High School on a high note.
On an emotional night, third-seeded Joplin (15-15-1) knocked off two-seeded Carthage 3-0 in the Class 5 District 12 semifinals to reach their first district final in recent memory on Wednesday at Carthage High School.
The Eagles fell short to top-seeded Lee’s Summit West 3-0 in the championship game, but that wasn’t the biggest story after the game.
In the locker room, Saunders informed the team she would be stepping down following 20-plus years at Joplin High School.
“I’m very happy we ended the way we did,” Saunders said with tears in her eyes. “This was a really good group to end on, but it’s just time for somebody to bring a breath of fresh air to Joplin volleyball. I couldn’t be prouder of those kids (to end this way).”
After eliminating Raymore-Peculiar in four sets in the semifinals, the Titans claimed their third district title in five years after defeating the Eagles in straight sets with scores of 25-10, 25-9 and 25-16.
That sets up a matchup with Nixa (30-3) in sectionals on Saturday at Nixa.
“We have never played Joplin before, so we had no scouting,” Lee’s Summit coach Jennifer Morgan said. “I thought we played loose and aggressive. The girls just had fun and really stepped up. Joplin is a pretty scrappy bunch. They kept putting the ball in play. That third set they were matching us point for point. Once we got back on track with our passing, I think we felt more confident again.”
Lee’s Summit West was led by Abby Massengill and Kaelyn McDonald with eight kills apiece.
Joplin’s Allie Lawrence, Angelina Schramm, Angeline Peralta and Aubrey Ritter had two kills each.
“Lee’s Summit played us very steady and put it to us,” Saunders said. “We could not read a block to save our life in the first set. They had free rein to kill and they did.”
Joplin knocks off Carthage
In the semifinals, Joplin peaked at the right time, putting together arguably its best performance of the season against Carthage.
But it didn’t come easy.
The Eagles won in three hard-fought sets with scores of 25-22, 25-20 and 25-22.
“We have no stars on our team, but we needed all six kids working together every single time,” Saunders said. “We always say if we keep working together, keep grinding and give ourselves a chance at the end — we will be there. I felt like this was our best team volleyball against Carthage. Everybody contributed. I felt like we hit well. We passed well. We dug well. We just did everything well.”
In a back-and-forth first set, Carthage held a 13-10 advantage after a Joplin service error midway. But Joplin came roaring back with a 5-2 run to take a 15-14 lead after kills from Addison Saunders and Peralta.
The Eagles followed with a 10-8 outburst for the set victory, and they only relinquished the lead one other time in the next two sets.
“It’s the best I have seen them play, honestly, ever,” Carthage coach Bradyn Webb said. “We made a lot of unforced errors. They didn’t make hardly any. I think that is a great game they played. (Coach) Saunders is doing a great job with that group. She has put in a lot of time and effort with them. I’m really proud to see her success, but it sucks to see our loss.”
Joplin’s Swiss Army knife Ritter paced Joplin with 10 kills, four aces and 15 digs. Saunders was right behind with seven kills, two aces, 15 assists and three digs. Lawrence also had seven kills and collected 10 digs.
Sydnee Dudolski had a team-high 11 kills for Carthage. She also recorded 19 digs. Chloe Black had a big night with 17 assists and 13 digs. Carthage was without one of its key starters in senior Grace Schriever, who missed the game due to being in quarantine.
The Tigers finished the season with a record of 14-14-1 to conclude Webb’s first season at the helm.
“My first season was great,” Webb said. “We have made strides from our first game. I think it shows even though we lost. Moving forward, I told those kids, ‘Just remember this feeling because that is what is going to push you to make you better next year.’ “
