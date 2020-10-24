NEOSHO, Mo — With uncertainty surrounding its first opponent as district play opens next week, Joplin football coach Curtis Jasper said looking ahead to an upcoming game makes it easy to fall into a trap.
But it’s safe to say his focus, as well as his team’s focus, was locked in on Neosho on Friday night at Bob Anderson Stadium. The Eagles (5-4) did not look past the Wildcats (0-9) as they closed out the regular season with a 48-0 triumph.
“I was really happy the way we played,” Jasper said. “I thought we came out with energy. We’re looking for consistency. We had a good week of practice. We prepared well. It’s easy to fall into a trap looking forward to districts. Our guys did a good job of leadership and making sure everybody was focused this week, and doing what we need to do.”
Friday’s game was a night of firsts for Joplin. Not only did the Eagles win back-to-back games for the first time, the Joplin defense recorded its first shutout, holding Neosho to 66 yards total offense.
“They picked up from last week, and I was proud of that,” running back Nathan Glades said. “They busted their butts all week and got after it. I’m proud of the way we got everybody in — new rotations and fresh legs. We came out and played well in all three phases honestly.”
After both teams traded turnover on downs in their opening drives, Glades put the offense on his back in Joplin’s second drive. The senior rushed for 64 yards on nine carries during that drive, culminating with a one-yard touchdown with one second to spare in the first quarter.
On the ensuing drive, Neosho quarterback Logan Whetzell fumbled the ball at the 18-yard line. Defensive back Jayden Holt forced, scooped and returned the fumble 18 yards out for a 14-0 advantage with 9:58 left in the first half.
“(That play) was the trifecta,” Jasper said. “He caused the fumble, picked it up and scored. From a production chart, that’s the best you can do. He made plays all night long.”
Joplin closed the half with touchdowns on its next two drives. Glades punched in a five-yard run at the 4:24 mark and quarterback Always Wright found Dante Washington with a 28-yard pass for a 28-0 halftime lead.
That was Washington’s first reception since Week 3 against Ozark. He had been out due to a leg injury.
“It was hard (being out) and weird watching someone play your position through the whole year knowing you can’t help your team,” Washington said. “But I made sure I did that part tonight.”
After holding the Wildcats to a three-and-out to start the second half, the snap went between the legs of Neosho’s punter and Joplin recovered at the 1-yard line. On the next play, Glades hit the far pylon for a touchdown to give the Eagles a 35-0 lead.
Glades ran for a game-high 102 yards on 16 carries and scored three touchdowns.
At that point, Joplin’s reserves took over and Washington received an extended look at running back. In fact, he scored from 11 yards out for his first rushing touchdown of the season to make it 41-0 with 4:46 left in the third.
And the Eagles capped a strong game in all phases when a pair of freshmen contributed midway through the fourth quarter. Wright’s younger brother, All Wright, hooked up with Whit Hafer for a 29-yard touchdown pass to round out the scoring.
Joplin ran 51 plays for 343 yards of offense. Always Wright completed 9 of 13 passes for 109 yards. Receivers Keaton Renfroe and Trayshawn Thomas finished with two catches apiece for 27 and 36 yards, respectively.
Washington had one catch for 28 yards and rushed for 45 yards on six carries.
“He adds a lot of athletic ability to this team,” Glades said. “He helps us a lot with our passing concepts and blocks in the backfield. I’m proud of the way his attitude’s been.”
For Neosho, Whetzell completed 3 of 6 passes for 35 yards. Running back Jared Siler led the Wildcats with 27 yards on 21 attempts.
The Eagles remained fifth in the Class 6 District 3 standings and will open postseason play next Friday at Lee’s Summit West (6-3).
“The nice thing is this late in the year — I feel like we are just finding our identity and the guys are really enjoying each other,” Jasper said. “They are playing for each other. It’s nice at this time of the year to have a lot of fun playing football. Not just on game night, but we had a lot of fun all week preparing and working hard.
“As long as our guys are amped to come to practice everyday and work hard and be great teammates, then we will let everything else take care of itself because as we have seen in the past — that’s a formula for success.”
Neosho will open Class 5 district play on Friday night at Ozark.
