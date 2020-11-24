Joplin High School boys golf coach Jack Pace was short on golfers in his first season at the helm in 2017-18.
So Pace “hit up” Joplin baseball coach Kyle Wolf about the possibility of sharing freshman Fielding Campbell during the spring season, and they did.
Clearly that was the right choice.
Campbell has been one of the top golfers in Southwest Missouri since that conversation took place. Now a senior at Joplin, he is set to continue his career at Missouri Southern, signing his letter of intent for golf with the Lions on Tuesday afternoon.
“I was super hyped; I wasn’t sure if it was going to happen,” Campbell said. “If Coach Pace and Coach Wolf didn’t make that happen, I don’t even know if I would be playing on the golf team right now and having this opportunity. I’m just super lucky for that.”
Campbell said he considered a few other schools but ultimately chose to become a Lion for many reasons.
“I started talking to them this summer,” Campbell said. “I had a meeting with them, and that’s when they gave me an offer. That’s when I knew it was a perfect fit for me. Southern has been my main interest for a while now.”
Campbell has played varsity golf for Joplin since his freshman year, reaching the state tournament in his first two years with the program. His junior campaign was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Fielding’s an amazing golfer,” Pace said. “He always shoots low scores and has good rounds. He will fit right in and do a good job for Coach (Mike) Wheeler. He is a great kid. Not only a good golfer but a good athlete. He is a great student and a great young man.”
When he inked the dotted line on Tuesday, Campbell said he couldn’t have been more excited and happier to officially become a Lion. He’s also looking forward to playing at a higher level and seeing how his golf game will translate against top-tier competition.
But when it’s all said and done and his career as an Eagle comes to a close this spring, Campbell said he will cherish the good times he experienced with his team, especially the memories he made going to state as a freshman and sophomore.
Pace will certainly miss him too.
“He makes me a good golf coach,” the coach quipped.
